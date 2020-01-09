The Parliament of the United Kingdom approves the Brexit agreement of Boris Johnson | UK news

The United Kingdom now has one foot outside the door of the European Union after the House of Commons on Thursday approved the Brexit Bill by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Having succeeded where his besieged predecessor, Theresa May, had repeatedly failed, the leader of the Conservative Party saw his framework agreed by the EU to leave the European body backed by 330 members of parliament with 231 opposites, paving the way for the official exit of the country on January 31.

Speaking before the vote, Paul Blomfield de Labor, minister in the shadow of the opposition to leave the EU, lamented the inevitable approval of the bill, and particularly the refusal of the conservative government on Wednesday to restore the rights of protection of refugee children in the Brexit agreement.

In what he described as a "ruthless movement," Blomfield said that guarantees on the rights of unaccompanied refugee children to reunite with families residing in the United Kingdom will not be included in the legislation.

After his broad victory in the general election last month, the Johnson EU Retirement Agreement bill faced little opposition from the Commons, as it avoided the parliamentary stalemate that had so much affected May's administration.

"Johnson has taken a party and a government that was on the verge of a nervous breakdown in the summer of 2019 to a general majority in a legislature that now has little chance of stopping doing what he wants," said Tim Bale. Professor of politics at Queen Mary University in London.

Since the EU referendum in / out of 2016 saw the majority of the "leave,quot; votes in England and Wales deny the majorities of "staying,quot; in Scotland and Northern Ireland, the British union of four nations has been trapped In a political storm, as many EU advocates tried to challenge 52-48 percent of the vote across the UK.

After May's resignation in July last year, Johnson was punished for a dramatic ruling by the United Kingdom Supreme Court in September that decreed that the new conservative chief acted illegally when he suspended Parliament, after accusations he had made to force a "disastrous,quot; non-exit from the largest commercial block in the world.

But Thursday's vote was music for the ears of the committed Brexiteers, who delighted in Johnson's success.

"Brexit should have already been done," Leave's lawyer Iain McGill told Al Jazeera, who has defended the Conservative Party several times in several elections. "But now we have it and the future is bright and we are certainly optimistic, optimistic and positive."

However, while Britain's millions of pro-Europeans lament the passage of the Brexit Bill through the Commons, Scotland remains a difficult proposal for Johnson.

The constituent nation of the United Kingdom voted between 62 and 38 percent to remain in the EU, and then voted for the Scottish National Party (SNP), independence and European-minded, in 48 of the 59 Scottish seats in the December elections , but the British prime minister continues to reject the SNP calls for a second survey on the status of the Scottish state.

"The most obvious effect (of the bill) is that it eliminates any doubt about whether Brexit will really happen, and therefore ensures that the & # 39; casus belli & # 39; for a second independence referendum will remain in place "said Scottish blogger James James. Kelly from Scot Goes Pop! blog, he told Al Jazeera.

However, despite his triumph in the Commons, Johnson has potential problems for Brexit as he looks toward January 31 and beyond.

"The big challenge for the prime minister is the fact that there is still a group of conservative parliamentarians who would like to see what they call,quot; a clean break "of the EU, rather than a comprehensive free agreement trade that maintains a degree of alignment with (the EU), "said Bale.

The academic, also deputy director of the United Kingdom in a group of experts from Changing Europe, added: "If you don't like Johnson's treatment, or oppose an attempt on your part to breach your promise not to ask for an extension of the trade talks: they could effectively force the United Kingdom to a kind of minimalist & # 39; World Trade Organization Brexit & # 39; that could seriously damage the economy and, with it, Johnson's electoral coalition. "

The bill will now go to the upper house of the United Kingdom legislature, the House of Lords, for a more detailed examination next week.