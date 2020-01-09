The Oscars decide to go without a host for the second consecutive year

The Academy Awards are only one month away, and it was announced this week that the ceremony will not have a host for the second consecutive year. ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke revealed the news on the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday.

Burke explained that the Oscars do not need a host this year because things worked out well last year, and the ceremony will be full of list A stars and lots of entertainment.

Hoping to avoid further false steps related to the host, the Academy Awards will skip an official host next month in favor of "great musical numbers, great comedy and star power." Https://t.co/sUUhV3KHbi – Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 8, 2020

"Together with the Academy, we have decided that there will not be a traditional host, repeating to us what worked last year," said Burke. "(It will have) huge entertainment values, great musical numbers, comedy and star power."

Jumanji: Next level Star Kevin Hart was supposed to host the ceremony last year. But he retired after some of his old homophobic tweets a decade ago resurfaced and caused some controversy. After Hart decided to retire, the Academy chose to run out of a host for the first time in three decades.

As a result, the movement was a success. A mix of Queen with Adam Lambert and three "no hosts,quot; – Saturday night live students Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph began the evening with classical and comedy music. Then, later in the evening, the Academy had its memorable moment of the night when Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga emerged from the crowd and took the stage to play their duet. Superficial since A star has been born.

According to Deadline, that is the formula that the Academy will follow in 2020: the best artists to start the show instead of a presenter offering an opening monologue, and one or two memorable moments that will bring views on YouTube and actions on social networks .

The 2019 ceremony ended up being a success after reaching a record low in total viewers in 2018. The hostless ceremony was thirty minutes shorter and saw a 12 percent increase in the total number of viewers from the previous year, plus a 13 percent increase in the 18-49 demographic.

Burke said last year's program was "very entertaining,quot; and full of surprises, and the increase in double-digit ratings reflects that. He added that they had great films nominated last year, but that the list in 2020 will be just as strong.

"We consider (a host)," said Burke. "There was a lot of conversation in which direction we are heading and there may be a day when we decide to have a presenter again, but the focus has been on the most entertaining program."

Ad

The 2020 Oscars will air on Sunday, February 9 on ABC.



Post views:

0 0