The Libyan War: Who is supporting who | News

Since the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive in the capital of Libya, Tripoli, in April, the conflict in the North African country has stalled.

After months of struggle, the forces aligned with the Government of National Agreement (GNA) recognized by the United Nations, based in Tripoli, have largely prevented Haftar, which is affiliated with a rival administration in the east, from taking over from the city.

After a recent escalation in the fighting, the United Nations on Wednesday welcomed calls from Turkey and Russia, which support the opposing parties in the conflict, to a ceasefire amid the warnings that Libya was facing becoming a "second Syria,quot;.

As more foreign actors fight for influence in Libya, Al Jazeera takes a look at the powers that seek to shape events in the war-torn country and with whom they are on the side.

United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is seen by many experts as one of the main supporters of Haftar, having provided him with advanced weapons systems in violation of the 2011 UN arms embargo imposed at the beginning of an uprising that overthrew leader Muammar Gaddafi.

The self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) of Haftar has relied heavily on UAE air support, which includes the alleged deployment of Chinese-made Wing Loong II drones during its months offensive against the GNA.

A UN report published in November said The UAE also supplied Haftar with the advanced Russian-made Pantsir S-1 air defense system that was installed at the al-Jufra base, near the city of Gharyan.

"The complexity and costs of the system make it very unlikely that the United Arab Emirates has supplied it to any other entity that may have subsequently transferred it to Libya," the report said.

A separate UN report in 2017 said the Gulf country built an air base in Al Khadim, in eastern Libya, and provided Haftar with airplanes and military vehicles.

The United Arab Emirates considers Haftar a reliable partner capable of curbing the expansion of political Islam, especially the Muslim Brotherhood.

"Abu Dhabi does not tolerate political Islam, including its more moderate manifestations." Jalel Harchaoui, researcher at The Clingendael Institute and an expert in Libya, told Al Jazeera.

"The only way for them to sleep peacefully at night and ensure that the defenders of political Islam do not exercise any power in Libya is to prop up strict autocracy.

"The fact that the Muslim Brotherhood is very politically weak in Libya is not going to reassure or appease the Emiratis. The latter prefer to make mistakes on the safe side, in fighting any form of democratic openness, whether legitimate, corrupt or dysfunctional."

Egypt

Like Abu Dhabi, Cairo's aversion to the Muslim Brotherhood has meant that he found a natural ally in Haftar.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi assumed power after a 2013 military coup that overthrew Mohamed Morsi, the first democratically elected head of state in Egypt and a member of the Brotherhood. The group was outlawed that same year and declared a "terrorist,quot; organization by the Egyptian authorities.

For Cairo, the composition of the GNA, one that accepts the participation of groups such as the Brotherhood, which is already an important component of the UN-recognized government, in the political decision-making process, constitutes an important red line.

Haftar's support from the rich Gulf countries, his military experience and his ability to reign in armed groups in the sparsely populated desert region of eastern Libya have also earned him the support of el-Sisi.

Egypt has used its vast border with Libya to channel weapons and provide logistical support to Haftar, according to Libyan officials and Egyptian Foreign Ministry documents seen by Al Jazeera.

During a recent trip to Cairo, Haftar, who received part of his military training in Egypt, said he would take over Tripoli "in a matter of hours,quot; if Egypt sent troops to help its forces.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron has officially supported efforts for a peaceful solution to the conflict in Libya.

However, this position is offset by the diplomatic support of France to Haftar, which includes blocking a declaration by the European Union calling on the renegade military commander to stop his assault on the capital, which led to the GNA prime minister. , Fayez al-Sarraj, in April to accuse the Macron Administration of backing a "dictator."

There are also concerns that France is providing Haftar with military support.

In April, the Tunisian border guard denied entry to 13 French citizens trying to cross into its territory after the group did not reveal the weapons it had in its possession.

Citing a "well-located fountain,quot; in the presidential palace in Tunisia, Radio France International reported that the men were not diplomats as claimed, but intelligence agents.

In June, American-made Javelin missiles belonging to France were found at a base used by Haftar troops in the city of Gharyan, located about 80 km (50 miles) south of Tripoli.

In 2016, a French helicopter crashed near Benghazi, killing three soldiers, during what then President Francois Hollande described as a "dangerous intelligence operation." The GNA said the incident was a "violation,quot; of its sovereignty.

Russia

Like France, Russia has publicly supported the UN mediation efforts led by Special Envoy Ghassan Salame. However, Moscow in April blocked a statement by the UN Security Council that would have asked the Libyan commander to stop his advance in Tripoli.

According to reports, Russian mercenaries from the private Wagner group also joined the battle along with Haftar forces.

Analysts say that, if true, this could not have happened without the green light of the Kremlin and suggests a push from Russia to establish itself as a new corridor of power in the region.

"While Russia may lack the political capital to launch a process similar to Astana in Libya, its commitment to the inaction of its counterparts can still position it as a power broker," Emadeddin Badi, a fellow non-resident in the Middle East, recently wrote. Institute.

Moscow denies sending troops to support Haftar.

U.S

The United States was among the states that supported the efforts that led to the creation of the GNA at the end of 2015. But shortly after taking office in January 2017, US President Donald Trump said he did not see "paper." in Libya

"I think the United States has enough roles at the moment. We are in a role everywhere," Trump said in April of the following year.

But Washington began sending mixed signals shortly after Haftar launched its offensive in Tripoli.

In a telephone conversation on April 19 with Haftar, who is also a US citizen, Trump recognized the "important role of Field Marshall Haftar in the fight against terrorism and the security of Libya's oil resources."

In July, Washington blocked a statement by the UN Security Council condemning an air strike against a migrant detention center that killed more than 40 people and that the GNA blamed the US ally UAE.

Saudi Arabia

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported in April that Saudi Arabia offered tens of millions of dollars to help finance the Haftar offensive in Tripoli.

According to the US publication, the offer came during a visit by Haftar to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, at the end of March 2019, days before the launch of his assault on Tripoli.

Citing the main advisers of the Saudi government, the WSJ said the offer of funds, which Haftar accepted, was intended to buy the loyalty of tribal leaders, recruit and pay combatants and other similar military purposes.

However, Riyadh, who sees the Muslim Brotherhood with the same level of apprehension as the neighboring United Arab Emirates, has been bogged down by a conflict in Yemen.

Sudan / Jordan

A report by the Libyan sanctions committee of the UN Security Council in November accused Sudan and the head of the Sudan Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as Hemeti, of violating the sanctions of the UN by deploying 1,000 troops in Libya.

Citing Sudanese military commanders in Libya, The Guardian said in December that another 3,000 Sudanese soldiers were participating in the Haftar military campaign.

These include fighters from the impoverished Darfur region. Jordan is another country that is mentioned in the report.

Turkey

Turkey has been one of the main supporters of GNA since its creation in 2015.

Ankara has intensified its military support for the Tripoli government in the face of the Haftar military campaign.

In addition to armored vehicles, it was reported that the GNA had purchased 20 Bayraktar TB2 drones from Turkey last summer.

Ankara began deploying troops in Libya, Erdogan said Sunday, after parliament recently approved the measure. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the aim of the deployment was "not to fight,quot; but "to support the legitimate government and avoid a humanitarian tragedy."

The measure follows the signing of two agreements in November related to the demarcation of the maritime border and greater security cooperation between Ankara and the GNA.

Maritime border delimitation The agreement is a way for Ankara to affirm its position as a leading power in the region, according to analysts, who quickly point out that the rights to drill in the disputed seabed only tell part of the story.

"Turkey will go to Libya to ensure that any discussion in the Mediterranean includes Ankara because neighboring countries are trying to exclude it," Samdi Hamdi, editor in chief of International Interest, told Al Jazeera.

"If Libya falls under Haftar, which is an ally of the UAE, which in turn is antagonistic to Turkey, that essentially puts all Turkish maritime interests in the Mediterranean at the mercy of the UAE, Egypt and Greece. "

Qatar

Qatar's dispute with its Gulf neighbors is reflected in the Libyan theater where Doha supports a Tripoli government that is more tolerant of Islamist elements, such as the Muslim Brotherhood, than the House of Representatives (HoR) affiliated with Haftar, which in turn enjoys the support. of the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Doha had played a key financial and military role in the expulsion of Gaddafi in 2011, but since then it has been in the background with its support for temperate GNA and limited to diplomatic support.

Italy

Italy has maintained a strict neutrality throughout the conflict that plagues the Mediterranean.

Although it supports the internationally recognized GNA, Rome advocates a comprehensive peace process that incorporates all segments of Libyan society, which it knows well as the former occupying power of the country.

In April, Italy's then Interior Minister Matteo Salvini warned France not to support any of the factions at war for "economic or commercial reasons,quot; after France blocked the EU's call for moderation.

Analysts say that Italy is concerned that France is trying to usurp the privileged position of the Italian oil giant ENI in the country of North Africa.