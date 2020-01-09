The judge orders Google to deliver Jussie Smollett's emails

%MINIFYHTMLf26de4f0f977c5fa499c910b88301b519% %MINIFYHTMLf26de4f0f977c5fa499c910b88301b5110%

A special prosecutor has been recruited to investigate the case that arose from the claims made by the actor of the & # 39; Empire & # 39; In early 2019 he was the victim of a hate crime.

Up News Info –

Google was ordered to deliver a year of Jussie SmollettEmails, photographs, private messages and location data as part of a special investigation by the prosecutor about why criminal charges against the actor were dropped so suddenly.

According to the Chicago Tribute newspaper, special prosecutor Dan Webb submitted to a search warrant in court, both signed by Cook County Judge Michael Toomin last month.

The orders will see Google deliver information from Smollett and its manager’s accounts, including deleted messages and email drafts that were never sent. In addition, Webb requested files from the couple's Google Drive storage services, as well as texts from Google Voice and its web browsing history, all from November 2018 to November 2019.

Smollett was arrested amid claims he filed a false police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime in January 2019. However, the 16 charges of disorderly conduct against the former "Empire"The star was quickly dropped by the office of Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx a few weeks later.

Toomin later appointed Webb to investigate, with orders that give an idea of ​​exactly what he is investigating.

In granting arrest warrants, Toomin ordered Google not to reveal his decision, saying that doing so "could jeopardize an ongoing criminal investigation."

It is still unclear at this time whether Google has delivered the information or not yet.

Smollett has maintained his innocence throughout the arrest and investigation.