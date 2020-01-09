The Jordanian princess becomes the first female pilot in her country | News

Princess Salma Bint of Jordan, Abdullah, became the first woman in her country to approve her theoretical and practical pilot training with the Jordanian Armed Forces.

According to a statement from the Royal Hashemite Court, the 19-year-old completed her pilot training on a fixed-wing aircraft.

Plus:

The princess, who previously graduated from a brief commissioning course at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in November 2018, received her aviation wings on Wednesday from her father, King Abdullah, at Husseiniya Palace in the capital, Amman .

The ceremony was attended by her mother, Queen Rania, and her older brother, Crown Prince Hussein.

The ceremony at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman was attended by Queen Rania Al Abdullah and Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II. pic.twitter.com/j4jn6Hl8Hu – Royal Arab Agency (@ARoyalAgency) January 9, 2020

His brother, first lieutenant of the Jordanian Armed Forces, visited Instagram to congratulate his sister.

"Bright and hardworking as always!" he wrote. "Congratulations on receiving your wings and here are more successes and achievements."

The Jordanian royal family can count on some of its members as Sandhurst students, such as the late King Hussein, King Abdullah and Prince Hussein.

Princess Salma, however, is not the first woman to graduate from the military academy based in the United Kingdom. His paternal aunt, Princess Aisha bint Hussein, was the first Arab woman to attend Sandhurst and graduated in 1987.

He later went on to serve in Jordan's special forces. Another aunt, Princess Iman, graduated in 2003.