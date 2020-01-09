The Iraqi people will pay again the price of the rivalry between Iran and the United States | Iraq

It has been too easy for media coverage to ignore the ongoing protest movement in Iraq. The assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force of the Corps of the Islamic Republican Guard (IRCG), has placed Iraq at the center of an international geopolitical crisis that could make the country the first line in a war that does not even want nor can it avoid.

One of the first victims of the recent escalation of tensions between the United States and Iran has been the protest movement. The events that led to the murder of Soleimani had already expelled the protesters from the news cycle and, more importantly, they had given their opponents what they had been looking for in vain since October: a counter-cause to meet and to refuse.

Self-preservation and conversations about foreign conspiracies failed to create a counter-narrative that could significantly mitigate the power and appeal of protests or divert attention from the unpopularity of the political classes and their terrible security response. All this changed in the last two weeks, starting with the K-1 air base attack in Kirkuk, which caused the death of an American contractor and the injuries of several US troops, the subsequent US airstrikes about the militias pro Iran and the breach from the United States embassy complex that followed.

In fact, the demonstration that led to the attack on the embassy was the first instance of a successful protest against Iran-inclined factions that tried and failed to do so several times since October.

The recent crisis has not only allowed a change in the narrative of the protest movement, but the Iraqi political classes have been presented with a more immediate set of problems that will likely see them prioritizing Iran's location over the location of the protesters. . For example, the The populist messages of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who runs one of the largest political blocs in parliament, have clearly distanced themselves from their previous focus on protests and the need for a reform towards anti-American sentiment after Soleimani's murder .

The incident is having an increasingly divisive effect on Iraqi political discourse. Long-standing tensions run the risk of being exacerbated: between the center and the periphery, between pro-Iranians and anti-Iranians, between the political elite and the forces of change, and within the political elite itself. Iraqi social networks are increasingly plagued with accusations of treason between the anti-American and anti-Iranian voices.

Lost in the din is the unequivocal message that has been heard constantly in Tahrir Square and other protest sites: no to foreign interference of any kind. The fact that Iran assumed most of the reproach in the protest messages is a reflection of the greater role Iran has played in Iraq rather than the pro-American sentiment among the protesters.

However, today a binary of anti-American and anti-Iranian binary is being instrumentalized and imposed in Iraqi public discourse in an attempt to prioritize the rivalries between Iran and the United States, gather pro-Iranian forces and flank the protest movement.

The discussions that followed the murder of Soleimani have often focused on the morality of the act and whether or not the Iranian general deserved to die. However, questions about whether it was necessary or not and what strategic gains were achieved are much more important.

In itself, the death of Soleimani will not change Iran's regional policy or weaken its network of hybrid forces. The most immediate consequence of the murder so far has been to strengthen Iran's hand in Iraq. Combined with the apparent absence of strategic thinking on the subject in Washington, this can be an irreversible change.

If this is the case, a political response in Iraq would have been more effective than anything that Iran could have militarily launched into the United States.

The Iraqi assets and allies of Iran have mobilized. A parliamentarian resolution (of doubtful legality) was issued demanding the withdrawal of US troops and there are now concerns regarding the emergence of a majority government aligned with Iran, centered on the Shiites, in Baghdad. Trump's threat to impose sanctions on Iraq barely alleviates the anti-Americanism that is exhibited in Iraqi political circles. In other words, the same people who were so disillusioned by the protest movement had a second stir by American politics.

It is discouraging to see a murder that eclipses protests so thoroughly, especially given the cost suffered by protesters: hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries since October. The biggest tragedy is that Iraqis are willing to pay the price, once again, for US and Iranian policies and perpetual rivalry between the two.

However, it is too early to start writing the obituary of the Iraq protest movement. Iraq is in the midst of a prolonged process of government formation plunged into a constitutional and legal ambiguity after the resignation of the government of Adil Abdul-Mahdi in December. The momentum generated by the protesters had effectively turned the street into a participant in those negotiations.

The current crisis has not fundamentally changed that fact and the protest movement is as firm in the need for a systemic change as always. They may have lost prominence and political priority, but the movement remains relevant to the process of government formation and an important variable in Iraqi politics. This is as relevant for Iraqi political classes as it is for Iran's future plans in Iraq.

Bina & # 39 ;, one of the largest parliamentary coalitions and the closest to Iran, has repeatedly had its candidates for the post of prime minister blocked by public pressure. Although its base has been galvanized by recent events, it is unlikely that Bina & # 39 ;, or the political classes in general, find it easy to follow their path today in the continuing persistence of public pressure.

The reverberations of the murder have jeopardized the protest movement but have not killed him. If war and / or sanctions can be avoided, public anger can once again lead the Iraqi political agenda when the dust of the current crisis settles.

