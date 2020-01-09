The ineligibility of Quade Green is a blow to the plans of March's madness in Washington

Washington's junior point guard, Quade Green, who had started 14 of 15 games for the Huskies 11-4, has been declared academically ineligible to compete in the winter quarter and will not be able to return to the team until March, at the earliest.

A first-year transfer from Kentucky, Green averaged 11.6 points and 5.3 assists and brought a great deal of experience to a team that started with two elite freshmen, the Jaden McDaniels wing and the great man Isaiah Stewart.

The winter period ends on March 13, so it is conceivable that it may be available for part of the Pacific-12 Conference Tournament and any postseason games that the Huskies can win.

Jeff Goodman of the stadium was first to report on the ineligibility of Green.

His absence will be a blow to a Huskies team that hopes to return to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year with coach Mike Hopkins. Hopkins was using only a six-man rotation, with those players averaging between 23 and 33 minutes per game.

It also takes another part of Green's university career; He gave up 28 games of his second-year eligibility to leave Kentucky in the semester break last season. Now you will miss at least the rest of the regular U-Pac-12 season, another 16 games.

The Huskies started the day in 41st place in the NCAA NET ranking, a strong contender for an NCAA offer, but running without Green will be a huge challenge. I was averaging more than 30 minutes per game. He scored in double figures in each of his first two Pac-12 games, including 14 in a win on Sunday over Southern California. His best moment of the season was a 20-point effort in a game outside the league against eastern Washington.

Green's replacement is expected to be freshman Elijah Hardy, who scored only 11 points throughout the season. He was a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports and ranked 201 in the 2019 senior class.