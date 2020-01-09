The Grammy will honor the prince with a tribute to the stars

BERTRAND GUAY / AFP through Getty Images
It is time to celebrate as if it were 1999!
On Thursday, the Recording Academy announced that it will have a tribute concert for The prince. With an alignment of stars, Let & # 39; s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince It will honor the career of the late Grammy winner, who passed away in 2016, and will take place two days after the Grammy 2020 on January 28.
Artists include Grammy-winning artists Stream, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Earth Wind and Fire, Foo fighters, HIS., Juanes, Alicia Keys, John legendColdplay & # 39; s Chris Martin, Mavis Staples, Saint Vincent Y Usher. Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.
"Prince. The Purple. His Real Evil – regardless of how you identify him, he is unquestionably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time," he said Deborah Dugan, President / CEO of the Recording Academy. "With his subversive attitude and dominant nature, he joined the musical genres and created an electrifying music that was full of character. He continues to serve as an inspiring icon for artists and fans around the world, and we are very honored to pay tribute to his legacy in this special post-GRAMMYs® of the year. "
The friends and collaborators of the "Kiss,quot; singer The revolution, Sheila E. Y Morris Day and time He will also take the stage to celebrate his legacy, which for a long time was Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich expressed will be a "true greeting,quot; to your memory.
"One of the true joys of producing the GRAMMY Awards is working and being able to honor your heroes, and Prince gave me the opportunity to do both," Elrich said in a press release. "His GRAMMY appearances, although few, were historical, and it is with mixed feelings that we approach this opportunity to celebrate the incredible legacy he left us. We have assembled a remarkable collection of artists of all genres and generations to greet one of the true musicians, unique iconic writer / performers, and believe me, it's a difficult task to do it justice. "
Taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the Let's do crazy things The special recording will be broadcast later in 2020 on CBS. Tickets are already on sale and available for purchase.
Since Prince's premature death, several artists have paid tribute to the singer of "Purple Rain,quot;. Back in 2017, Bruno Mars shook the 59th Annual Grammy Awards with an electric performance of the hit icon song "Let & # 39; s Go Crazy,quot;, which channels Prince's style with a purple sequin jacket, a white blouse with frills and A black eyeliner Time, who worked closely with Prince during his heyday, performed a medley of his songs "Jungle Love,quot; and "The Bird."
That year, Prince received a posthumous nomination for Hit N Run Phase Two in the category Best designed album, not classical. In the course of his career, he won 38 nominations and won seven awards.
