The Grammy will honor the prince with a tribute to the stars

It is time to celebrate as if it were 1999!

On Thursday, the Recording Academy announced that it will have a tribute concert for The prince. With an alignment of stars, Let & # 39; s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince It will honor the career of the late Grammy winner, who passed away in 2016, and will take place two days after the Grammy 2020 on January 28.

Artists include Grammy-winning artists Stream, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Earth Wind and Fire, Foo fighters, HIS., Juanes, Alicia Keys, John legendColdplay & # 39; s Chris Martin, Mavis Staples, Saint Vincent Y Usher. Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Prince. The Purple. His Real Evil – regardless of how you identify him, he is unquestionably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time," he said Deborah Dugan, President / CEO of the Recording Academy. "With his subversive attitude and dominant nature, he joined the musical genres and created an electrifying music that was full of character. He continues to serve as an inspiring icon for artists and fans around the world, and we are very honored to pay tribute to his legacy in this special post-GRAMMYs® of the year. "