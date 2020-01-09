The conditional between Warwick Classic Chase 15 | Racing news





The conditional

The favorite before The Conditional publication is one of 15 statements for the McCoy Contractors Civil Engineering Classic Handicap Chase in Warwick.

Coach David Bridgwater also has the option of executing the eight-year-old boy in pursuit of rookie second grade on the same card, for which the final field is published on Friday.

Le Breuil, by Ben Pauling, winner of the Cheltenham Festival in March, will have the greatest weight on Saturday's great disadvantage.

He disappointed for the first time this season, when Pauling's horses were under the weather, but they formed much better in Becher Chase.

Crosspark, winner of the Eider Chase last season, is willing to take a chance and will offer to return to form Caroline Bailey.

Impulsive Star runs for Neil Mulholland. Winner of the race last season, he has not been able to complete in three starts since then.

Another quest to recover is Kim Bailey's Rocky Treasure.

Kimberlite Candy will have her supporters, as she finished second in Becher Chase, while Bobo Mac, trained by Tom Symonds, is another with a good heart.

Darlac, Petite Power, Mysteree, Captain Chaos, Head To The Stars, Joueur Bresilien and Milansbar, who will run in Catterick on Thursday afternoon, complete the field.