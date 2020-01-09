The batter hits the catcher and fights in the Venezuelan playoffs

The Venezuelan winter league playoff series between Águilas and Caribes took a violent turn on Wednesday night when former MLB outfielder Alex Romero threw his bat twice at the opposing catcher, triggering a total fight.

Romero, playing for Aguilas, was retaliating for the Caribs pitcher, Angel Nesbitt, throwing behind him in a 3-0 count with the Caribs leading 13-1 in the eighth inning. He took two attacks on Gabriel Lino, who responded by throwing his glove at Romero's head. Banks and bullpens rushed quickly to the area around the plate. Another player finally threw Lino's mask towards Romero.

Twins catcher / player Willians Astudillo, playing first base for the Caribs, hurried and attempted a martial arts kick. He was expelled for problems. Nesbitt, Romero and Lino were also expelled, as was the Caribes shortstop, César Valera.

Nesbitt pointed a quick ball to Romero's backside in apparent reprisal for the fact that Valera sank at the end of the seventh after consecutive home runs by Niuman Romero and Alexi Amarista. Valera HBP resulted in three ejections.

However, the expulsions did not stop with the fight. Caribes pitcher Luis Rengel was released two batters later for hitting Engelb Vielma with a pitch.

Counting a separate expulsion at the start of the seventh inning, 10 people, including the Caribs manager, Jackson Melian, were expelled from Game 5 of this quarter-final series. Caribes won 13-2 to stay alive in the best of seven. Game 6 will be Saturday.