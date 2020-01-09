The basketball announcer comments on the co-host's dead dog in the middle of the game: "Was she run over like this?"

Things got awkward between two high school basketball advertisers when one decided to mention the fact that his dog, Lucy, had recently been run over in the driveway.

A clip of this exchange has gone viral for reasons that become obvious after looking.

The announcer duo is Lee Bernick and George Nusbaum, and they were calling the game on November 30, 2019 between Prior Lake and East Ridge in Minnesota. The clip above is short, so the context is a bit confusing. But a longer version of the exchange makes things small More understandable.

The reason why the two were talking about death in the first place when the announcers mentioned that the mother of one of the players, Craig Johnson, had died. Then, while talking about someone who had "gone, but not forgotten," Bernick made the transition to his dog, Lucy.

We know he is your dog because he confirmed it on Twitter.

When Bernick started talking about his dog being "run over at our entrance," Nusbaum intervened by reacting to the play shouting: "Oh yes!" But instead of apologizing for his tone, Nusbaum doubled up saying, "Like this? Was she run over like that?" referring to the dump that had occurred on the court.

After that comment, Nusbaum had a more emotional response.

"And yes, our hearts and minds are with your sweet Lucy, in the dog paradise."

The full exchange can be seen below.

So, although in the brief clip the comment seems very inappropriate, these two speakers clearly have chemistry and, presumably, no feeling was hurt.