The Atlanta Housewives Porsha Dennis' man caught & # 39; cheating & # 39; – Date of appointment with women !!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and her fiance Dennis secretly married in Mexico for the New Year.
And now, just a week later, he reportedly caught her "cheating on her."
New images were released yesterday by the National Enquirer. The photos show Dennis about what the mag is calling a "date,quot; with a group of pretty women. The photos were taken at 4:00 in the morning, in Atlanta.
And Porsha is NOT with Dennis and his "dates."
Here is image # 1
Here is image # 2
This is what Radar Online says:
The source told Radar that one woman was telling the others how they met, and she said she "slipped into her DMs," explaining that he contacted her on Instagram.
According to the source that saw Dennis flirt with all the women, he was very generous and took the bill from the table.
"Everyone left in a black Escalade," the source said of his departure from the restaurant early in the morning. "There was a driver, Dennis did not drive."