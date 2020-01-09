The ANC of South Africa will turn 108 in the middle of blackouts | News

%MINIFYHTMLfbbffd6c09c5d44c5cb31593334107929% %MINIFYHTMLfbbffd6c09c5d44c5cb315933341079210%

Johannesburg, South Africa – The power is off, again, in South Africa six years after the first major consumption crisis of the state power company, Eskom.

The notorious "load shedding,quot; program – power outages in portions caused by power plant failures – was presented again to the nation's homes last week.

This means that blackouts of at least four hours a day continue to affect people's lives.



This is not only an inconvenience for many people in the country, which is slowly losing its international reputation as the inspiring and prosperous economy of Africa after liberation and an example of democratic change, but it is also the first broken promise of the year of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In December, Ramaphosa announced that power outages would only occur from the second week of January.

However, the deterioration of the power grid showed that he was wrong several days before the African National Congress (ANC) meets in the North Cape province to celebrate its 108th anniversary.

Celebration

For the annual event, the ANC has mobilized members and officials from across the country to come to Kimberley, the city where the party's founding member, Solomon Plaatje, was born.

Preparations for the first meeting of the year have been accompanied by a strong ANC social media campaign, under the hashtag "Khawuleza,quot;, the Zulu word for "Hurry."

Despite the many challenges facing the nation, the ANC is eager to spread a message of hope this Saturday.

"We are going to see the weaknesses and deficiencies. That is why we will give South Africans hope that things will improve tomorrow," ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule told the media on Monday.

Looking at the state of the nation, there is much to hurry for the ruling party, which is at the center of the many immediate problems that torment the "rainbow nation," once celebrated.

In addition to external factors such as crippling blackouts, a maximum unemployment rate of 29.1 percent, worse still among young people where in the last quarter of 2019 exceeded 58 percent, rising levels of inequality and an amazing economy, the party is tormented by internal conflicts. They are a big obstacle on the way forward.

"The party is so divided that it can no longer focus on its core base," says political analyst Ralph Mathegka and author of When Zuma Goes and Ramaphosa & # 39; s Turn.

Fight for liberation

While the party represented numerous black South Africans in their struggle for liberation, the struggles of personal power within them have caused deep fractures that manifest as two rival camps: a group around Ramaphosa and another around Jacob Zuma, the former president who, accused of fraud, money laundering and organized crime linked to a multi-million dollar arms deal was dismissed by his party in 2018 after years of institutionalizing corruption in the government.

"We thought Ramaphosa would bring unity," says Mathegka. "But if there is anything I can say about the presidency of Ramaphosa that is very different, it has actually resulted in an institutionalization of divisions within the party."

This makes it difficult to address any of the country's problems that, according to Steven Friedman, director of the Center for the Study of Democracy at the University of Johannesburg, overcome party politics.

"They are symptoms of broader problems in society," he said.

The significant is economic exclusion.

"South Africa changed its political system in 1994, but it didn't change the way the economy worked, and it didn't change the way society worked. The way the economy and society worked before 1994 was that most of the people were excluded, "says Friedman.

Many black South Africans remain excluded from economic participation 25 years after the fall of apartheid.

A diagnosis issued by the World Bank in 2018 highlighted that today's struggles have historical roots.

"If you are a young black person who lives in a low-income town and is intelligent and energetic, the chances of finding a space in the economy are very slim," says Friedman, adding that the only way out of the serious situation is to join the branches of the party in the hope of accessing resources and moving to the middle class.

The only "real question we must ask ourselves is: how are we going to make sure that people without jobs can obtain decent livelihoods and contribute to the economy?" Friedman asks.

The ANC was not available to comment on the details of how it plans to move forward.

Losing ground

"The Zuma years," characterized by state capture scandals and a growing internal division, have resulted in the ANC losing ground between its electorate and the party lost the 60 percent mark last year for the first time.

This was seen as a significant blow to the party that remains the only party for which many black people in South Africa would vote, for reasons of loyalty and the lack of other options given the weak opposition to the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the EFF .

It was during the nine years under Zuma that the "panic among voters,quot; spread, says Goodman Dinga, once a loyal ANC voter whose faith in leadership has vanished.

"It was good under (first President Nelson) Mandela. And good under (second president Thabo) Mbeki. Now, people no longer trust the ANC, because there are no jobs and corruption is everywhere," Dinga said.

On his minibus trip to work as a security guard, he passes to people who sleep on the streets every day.

"People eat what they find in the containers, they sleep at the door because there is no work," says the 53-year-old.

He talks about schools in rural areas that don't have roofs and hospitals where load shedding has led to the collapse of the intensive care unit.

"Politicians are busy pointing at each other instead of caring for people," Dinga said.

He is not alone. With 66.05 percent, voter participation during last year's elections was at its lowest point, a sign that the ground on which the ANC has been standing is slowly cracking.

Change

An increase in protests for the provision of services also indicates a growing demand for change among the population.

And yet, despite the bleak state in which the country is located, the door for improvement is not closed.

"Things can start to change because there are problems that people experience and that they think should be resolved. And the pressure is building up right now," Friedman concludes.

This ray of hope remains even among people who seem to have surrendered as Dinga. But, for this, reform is necessary.

"Only if Ramaphosa decides to try other means," says the security guard, then things can change.