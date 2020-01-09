The American cable television war addiction | Media

American cable news networks are addicted to war.

War is his intoxicating elixir of choice. It has also become its raison d'être. There are only two important stories for CNN, MSNBC and Fox News: presidential politics and war.

The two are, of course, inextricably linked. One not only informs but can also define the other. In this limited context, the real, lasting and graphic human consequences of war rarely receive attention or exposure. Rather, war is considered only through the antiseptic prism of its national and international political geopolitical ramifications.

This cynical pantomime, once again, has been on a depressing screen after the murder last week in Iraq of General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which has triggered the latest "crisis,quot; in the Middle East.

Since then President Donald Trump announced the murder.However, the US cable news networks. In the United States, to varying degrees, they have been willing and sometimes almost stunned by the typically incoherent reasons offered by their administration for a decision that could lead to another war in the midst of the other perpetual US wars. UU. (My God, CNN host Jake Tapper asked a guest panel on Wednesday if Trump's decision to kill Soleimani could already be considered a "victory,quot; for the president.)

I suspect that Trump understands this predictable dynamic made for television. He knows that journalists and cable news editors are obliged to report unquestionably what he says, when he says so, such are the demands of the 24-hour live news cycle.

Therefore, if Trump defends his decision to "end,quot; with Soleimani calling it a "terrorist,quot; attempt to organize "imminent,quot; attacks against US soldiers and diplomats, the marquee television journalists repeat it without the slightest skepticism.

Few questioned the truthfulness of Trump's claims of an "imminent,quot; assault. Instead, journalists played mock war games, using three-dimensional graphics from Iran and its neighbors to point out possible military objectives, its arsenal and capabilities, and to diagram how a conflict could develop in the latent region.

This is not what telegenic presenters say: the president who makes these unsubstantiated claims is a well-documented liar who deals with conspiracy theories that originate in the recesses of the Internet. I guess it would not be a good way to tell the truth when the country needs to "support,quot; the commander in chief.

The fact that Trump's rhetoric reflected George W. Bush's discredited Iraq war writing to the letter has also escaped his attention and memory.

Clearly, introspection is a strange concept among publishers and reporters that populate the US cable news networks. In 2003, they abandoned journalism by stenography wrapped in patriotism and, with a hint of exceptions, are doing the same today.

Therefore, the parade of former soldiers, spies, academics and journalists, mainly white men, who once assured the world that the invasion of Iraq was necessary to kill another "terrorist,quot; with "blood on their hands,quot; that, In his calculation plots, he also threatened to kill Westerners "imminently."

When it was learned that Iran had fired more than 20 missiles at two Iraqi air bases that house US and Iraqi soldiers, a couple of former generals who appeared on CNN, sports suits instead of uniforms, immediately said Trump had no choice but to hit back, otherwise he would look "weak."

When the moment demanded patience and a measured response, not conjecture and harsh and combustible bravado, CNN chose to transmit the latter, confirming that reason and good sense are often anathema to the network.

Meanwhile, the famous Fox News war fan Sean Hannity told Trump through his direct (not later) channel to the Oval Office – TV – that he had to use the "total force,quot; of the US military in reply.

"There's a huge price to pay. You can't do what they did tonight," Hannity enraged from the comfort of a television studio in New York. "And they will be hit hard."

Unfortunately, Trump objected and offered Iran a temporary postponement if he changed his "behavior." Strictly speaking, the history and catastrophic "behavior,quot; of the United States in Iraq and beyond were not mentioned by experts and their television facilitators, who agreed that the US military would win a conventional and "symmetric,quot; war with Iran easily and quickly, conveniently forgetting They made the exact prediction of cocksure 17 years ago.

Hannity can still get her lethal desire. If Trump has demonstrated anything during his mercurial term as president, he ultimately takes his cue from Hannity and the Fox News company, not members of his national security team that meets the requirements, most of which enjoy the professional life expectancy of a housefly.

Still, perhaps the most irritating aspect of cable news coverage of the most recent "crisis,quot; in the United States abroad is providing national audience to who is who of the republican architects of the ruin invasion of Iraq to share Your recipes of what to do with Iran.

Unrepentant street vendors, including Paul Wolfowitz, Karl Rove, Ari Fleischer and Michael Chertoff, all prominent members of the calamitous Bush regime change regime, have been treated with deference and respect that they permanently lost years ago.

The many voices that understood that the invasion of Iraq would cause irreparable damage and instability have been absent on US television screens. UU., As they were in 2003. They were not considered important or worthy, and are not considered important or worthy today.

They are also absent from the US television screens. UU. The voices in Iraq and Iran that have borne, and will bear, the deep costs of another war that so many known American politicians and influential television personalities are craving.

Earlier this week, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres made a short speaks warning about the "unpredictable consequences and deep risks of miscalculation,quot; of decisions made in Washington, DC and Tehran alike.

He urged the leaders of both countries to "stop the escalation,quot; because, he added: "Let's not forget the terrible human suffering caused by war. As always, ordinary people pay the highest price. It is our common duty to avoid it."

Not surprisingly, he hasn't seen Guterres on the US cable news networks to share that urgent message.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.