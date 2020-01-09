Thailand's counterfeit master | Crime

It has created new identities for many people.

An expert in making false passports, the man, known as "the Doctor,quot;, has helped drug dealers, criminals and terrorists move freely across borders.

Thai police have described their forged passports as "the best in the market,quot;.

Now behind bars in a Thai prison, the Doctor speaks for the first time and reveals the secrets of his trade in this exclusive interview.

"My job could fool immigration and any agent at the airport and pass, no problem," he boasts.

For years, he performed in the shadows in Thailand. International security experts say the country is a center for transnational crime, which gives the Doctor a steady stream of criminals who want new identities.

"Even his clients didn't know who the Doctor was. He was able to hide in Thailand for 20 years," says Major General Surajade Dhammadamrong. "Every person in your network didn't know each other, making sure they never met. Criminals who operate like this are very difficult to track."

But the authorities finally closed it as part of an offensive against passport forgers.

He may now be behind bars, but the Doctor is not yet ready to reveal all his secrets: Thai authorities recognize that his true identity remains a mystery.

101 east Track the search of the counterfeit master.

Join the conversation @ AJ101East

Source: Al Jazeera