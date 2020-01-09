Teresa Giudice throws water on Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Staub announces her departure

WENN / Instar / Ivan Nikolov

Joe Giudice's separated wife makes some of her co-protagonists feel frustrated when she gets on Danielle's side after the latter pulls Margaret Joseph from her ponytail and drags her down.

Things don't just get hot between Danielle Staub Y Margaret Josephs, but also between Teresa Giudice Y Jennifer Aydin. On the Wednesday January 8 episode of "The true housewives of New Jersey", Teresa made some of her co-stars feel frustrated when she sided with Danielle in all the fiasco that shook the hair that occurred last week.

As expected, Margaret was upset with Teresa, and Jennifer urged her to at least recognize that Danielle should never have dragged Margaret through her hair during the fight. Jennifer reiterated Margaret's message and said to Teresa: "I just said that I felt you were ashamed of the way you were on Danielle's side."

Surprised, Teresa emphasized that Margaret was guilty of pouring water on Danielle's head. "How dare you tell me that I need to go with her? She poured water on Danielle's head! To me, that's a shame. Didn't you tell her that ?!" she told Jennifer, who angered Teresa even more by saying that "she didn't think water was so important."

In response, Teresa threw a glass of water at Jennifer's feet, much to the latter's surprise. "Do you like that?! Do you like that?!" she said. "It's just water! How do you think Danielle feels? I'm trying to prove a point. Someone can take so much before exploding."

<br />

Danielle and Margaret stood out in the "RHONJ" episode last week when their heated discussion became physical with the first pulling Margaret by the ponytail and dragging her down. Danielle did not regret her action in the slightest, saying: "The only thing I regret is not having done it before!"

Leaving aside his enmity, Danielle recently announced that he would leave the Bravo series after 10 seasons. Stopped by "Watch what happens live"he told the host Andy Cohen, "In the last 12 years and 10 seasons, I have been part of this whole franchise and I am very happy to meet and be on the platform and be here with all of you, but it is time for me to do so. Go and do something that I want to make my heart happy every day. And so, I will never return as & # 39; Housewife & # 39; again ".

<br />

As for her plans after leaving "RHONJ," Danielle said she would start a cooking channel to help her meditate. "I'm going to start my own cooking channel," he said. "Cooking is therapy for me, so I basically call it & # 39; Cooking Therapy & # 39;. I find my peace in the kitchen."