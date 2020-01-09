Tensions remain high as long as the United States and Iran withdraw to the brink of war | News

A dramatic escalation between the United States and Iran seems to have eased, as both rivals seem to withdraw to the brink of a full-fledged conflict, even when tensions remain high and experts warn that the confrontation is far from over.

In a White House speech on Wednesday, Trump said Iran "seems to be retreating,quot; after firing more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi bases that house US troops in retaliation for the assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Trump said there were no American victims and that the damage was "minimal,quot; after the attacks. a noticeably different tone from his tweets after the murder of Soleimani in which he threatened to "hit back,quot; if Iran attacked US citizens or assets in the region.

Instead of announcing military action, Trump said the United States "will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions,quot; while evaluating "options in response to Iranian aggression."

During his own televised speech on Wednesday, Iran's supreme leader Ali Hosseini Khameini called his country's missile attack a "slap,quot; for the United States, but said military reprisals were not enough.

"The important thing is that the corrupt presence of the United States in this region comes to an end," he told a large crowd, many of whom held images of Soleimani, the head of the Quds Force of Iran, the elite arm in abroad. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

On Thursday, the successor to the Brigadier General of Soleimani, mail general Esmail Qaani, said he would continue the "bright,quot; path followed by his predecessor, while the Tasnim news agency quoted the senior IRGC commander. Abdollah Araghi as saying that Iran would take "a tougher revenge soon."

& # 39; Calibrated response & # 39;

US officials have said Soleimani, who He was accused of extending Iran's military influence beyond its borders, He was killed due to intelligence indicating that the forces under his command planned attacks against US targets in the region. But they have not provided this intelligence.

Having promised a "severe revenge,quot; for the murder of Soleimani, Iran attacked the Ain al-Assad air base in western Iraq and another facility in Erbil in the early hours of Wednesday.

There were no victims.

"Iran's military retaliation against a military base that houses US troops is a very calibrated response; Iran wants to make sure it is a retaliation, not an escalation," said Ali Akbar Dareini, a researcher at the Center for Strategic Studies, a government affiliate Iranian. tank, he told Al Jazeera from Tehran.

"It seems that Iran is not going to take more conventional military reprisals against the United States," he said, adding, however, that for Iran "an appropriate response would be when all US troops are expelled from this region."

Dorsa Jabbari of Al Jazeera, reporting from Tehran, said "the position here is that the murder of Soleimani is the price that the United States will have to pay to leave this region."

"The Iranians want US troops to leave the entire Middle East, this is something, they say, it is not negotiable, until that happens, this round-trip rhetoric between the two sides will continue and tensions will continue to rise."

Douglas Ollivant, director of Iraq at the United States National Security Council under President George W. Bush and Barack Obama, said the missile attack It seemed to mean "like a message."

"No one was killed, and I think we have not found serious damage to any material; in that sense, this was reductive," he told Al Jazeera.

Ollivant argued that while waiting for the attack on Ain al-Asad, the shot at Erbil was "aims to be a powerful psychological message for the region. "

"That if you have a base that houses US troops and if attacks are launched from there, you simply become a legitimate target."

While Iran may have limited its response to a blatant but carefully calibrated attack on US bases in Iraq, this is probably not the end of the story. From this moment and depending on the reaction of the United States, indirect reprisals can become the name of the game. – Ali Vaez (@AliVaez) January 8, 2020

& # 39; Full-fledged confrontation & # 39;

Fulfilling an electoral promise, Trump in May 2018 unilaterally withdrew Washington from Iran's nuclear agreement with the world powers, formally known as JCPOA.

Iran's Zarif says the United States denied him a visa to attend a UN meeting

JCPOA had strictly restricted Iran's nuclear program in exchange for ending the sanctions that had seriously damaged its economy.

Following its withdrawal, the United States began a "maximum pressure,quot; campaign against Iran, which included a series of strangulation sanctions.

In response, Tehran reduced its compliance with JCPOA, exceeding the limitations established by the historic agreement.

As differences over the nuclear agreement persist and neither side seems to give way, analysts still distrust a military escalation.

"You always have to worry about the full-blown military confrontation when there are many people with guns pointed at each other," Ollivant said.

"The opportunities for miscalculation, whether at the higher level or at the very low level, grow and no one can stop. That is always a great possibility."

Ali Vaez, Iran's project director at the International Crisis Group, said: "While Iran may have limited its response to a blatant but carefully calibrated attack on US bases in Iraq, this is probably not the end of the story."

"From this moment and depending on the reaction of the United States, indirect reprisals could become the name of the game," he wrote on Twitter.

The attack that killed Soleimani while driving away in a convoy from Baghdad International Airport on Friday also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the Deputy Chief of Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces or PMF), an umbrella organization of Shiite armed groups backed primarily by Iran.

"The US war act against Iranian and Iraqi military officers in Baghdad included the killing of several Iraqi officials: the PMF is part of the Iraqi army," Dareini said.

"Iranian allies and groups close to Iran have to make their own decisions and are very likely to take revenge on this murder."

Paramilitary chief Qais al-Khazali said Wednesday that Iraqi forces should respond to the killing of al-Muhandis.

"That response will not be less than the size of the Iranian response. That is a promise," Khazali threatened.

Hours later, two rockets crashed into the Green Zone of Baghdad, the high security enclave where the US embassy, ​​other foreign missions and some foreign troops are located in the Iraqi capital.