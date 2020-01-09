Tensions between the United States and Iran after the murder of Soleimani: all the latest updates | News of the escalation between the United States and Iran

President Donald Trump has given no indication that the United States will respond militarily to Iran's attacks on Iraqi bases that house US troops, indicating a decline in scale in a major crisis caused by the killing of a senior Iranian commander by part of the United States.

Trump said Wednesday that there were no US victims and that the damage was minimal after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles to Ain al-Asad air base in the Iraqi province of Anbar and an installation in Erbil.

Iran pledged to retaliate against the United States for the murder of Qassem Soleimani, the most powerful and revered military leader in the country that Washington accused of conspiring last week. imminent attacks against US forces in the region.

Iran is not interested in war, says UN ambassador

Iran's next move will depend on the actions of the United States, Iran's ambassador to the UN said, calling for the withdrawal of US forces from the region.

"Iran is not interested in war, Iran is not interested in escalating tension in the region," Majid Takht Ravanchi told Al Jazeera.

"The increase in tensions in the region will not be of interest to anyone, so Iran would definitely like to establish peace in the neighborhood and the first ingredient for peace in the region is the elimination of forces, American forces of our region. "

Asian actions recover after anxiety decreases

Stock markets in Asia recovered as concerns about a possible war between the United States and Iran declined.

The Tokyo benchmark index gained more than two percent, while markets in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia also advanced.

Investor anxiety eased after it was learned that the missile attack had not caused fatalities and Trump said Iran "seems to be retreating."

The lack of victims "gave the markets more confidence that the Iranians had instigated little more than the intention of making a public demonstration of strength primarily to save their faces at home," Stephen Innes of AxiTrader said in a report.

United States to the UN: We will take more measures & # 39; as needed & # 39; to protect the troops in the Middle East

The United States told the United Nations that it is prepared to take additional measures "as necessary,quot; in the Middle East to protect US personnel and interests in the region.

In a letter to the UN Security Council, US Ambassador Kelly Craft said Soleimani's murder in Baghdad on Friday was justified under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

In accordance with Article 51, countries must "immediately inform,quot; the 15-member Security Council of any measures taken to exercise the right to self-defense. I know. UU. They used Article 51 to justify the adoption of measures in Syria against the Islamic State of Iraq and the armed group Levante (ISIL, also known as ISIS) in 2014.

US senators denounce "lack of evidence,quot; to justify the murder of Soleimani

Utah Senator Mike Lee, who belongs to the Trump Republican Party, has questioned the administration's classified briefing on the murder of Soleimani, calling it the "worst,quot; he has ever attended.

At a press conference in Washington, DC, Lee told reporters he found it "really annoying,quot; that Trump's intelligence officials refused to provide information that led to the president's decision to order Soleimani's murder.

Another Republican senator, Rand Paul, said he "learned nothing from the audience,quot; that he had not previously seen in the news reports, adding that the chances of diplomacy have been reduced due to Trump's action.

Meanwhile, in an interview with CNN, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said there was "no evidence of an imminent and specific threat,quot; by Soleimani to take action from the United States.

"That was quite shocking to us, the lack of evidence. Without that, the president does not have the authority to take military action, without first reaching Congress."

Most Republicans, who control the Senate, defended Trump's decision.

Prime Minister Morrison says Australia does not withdraw troops from Iraq

Australian troops and personnel will remain in Iraq to continue their mission, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as tensions eased after an Iranian attack on US forces there.

Speaking to reporters, Morrison added that an Australian naval ship would travel as planned to the Strait of Hormuz this week to help protect shipping in the area.

