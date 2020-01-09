Tensions between the United States and Iran after the murder of Soleimani: all the latest updates | News of the escalation between the United States and Iran

Fears of an impending war between Iran and the United States diminished after the United States killed a top Iranian commander and Tehran struck bases with ballistic missiles that house US troops in Iraq.

But Iran warned the United States against further attacks after it launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles on Wednesday at Ain al-Assad air base in the Iraqi Anbar province and a military installation in Erbil.

Iran had promised reprisal attacks against the United States for the murder of Qassem Soleimani, the country's most powerful and revered military leader, whom Washington accused last week of conspiring. imminent attacks against US forces in the region.

Here are all the latest updates as of Friday, January 10:

The Prime Minister of Japan heads to the Middle East as planned before the shipment of the warship

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is proceeding as planned with a trip to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman since the weekend, before sending a warship and patrol planes to the Middle East and despite the growing tensions in the area.

The media reported this week that the trip would be canceled as tensions increased in the region after the US assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and a reprisal missile attack by Iran against US forces. in Iraq

But Abe will visit the region as planned from January 11 to 15, cabinet chief Yoshihide Suga said Friday.

Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono was to issue the deployment order on Friday afternoon for the warship and two P-3C patrol planes to gather information to protect Japanese ships in the Middle East, of which Japan It gets almost 90 percent of its crude oil.

