Teen files restraining order against Detroit rapper Obie Trice

Bradley Lamb
The son of the Detroit rapper Obie Trice, who was shot during a domestic dispute last month, requested and received a restraining order against him.

On December 4, Trice reportedly had been drinking all day before having a physical altercation with his girlfriend. He finally pointed a gun at her and her son, and when the son tried to fight with Obie, the gun went off and hit the teenager on his hip.

