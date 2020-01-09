Teen files restraining order against Detroit rapper Obie Trice

The son of the Detroit rapper Obie Trice, who was shot during a domestic dispute last month, requested and received a restraining order against him.

On December 4, Trice reportedly had been drinking all day before having a physical altercation with his girlfriend. He finally pointed a gun at her and her son, and when the son tried to fight with Obie, the gun went off and hit the teenager on his hip.

The teenager suffered a broken pelvis and a gunshot wound in the groin during the incident.

The teenager's request for the PPO states that he has "a terrible fear,quot; of Trice, who says it is dangerous when he is intoxicated.

According to the Oakland press, the teenager's mother also requested a protection order, but her request was rejected by a judge who considered that she provided "insufficient evidence,quot; to guarantee the order, despite the fact that he pointed a gun at her. during a physical altercation

No charges have been filed against the rapper for the shooting.