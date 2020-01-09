Taylor Swift promises to always have Selena Gomez's back

Instagram

When talking about the link he has with the creator of hits & # 39; Lose You to Love Me & # 39 ;, the singer of & # 39; Lover & # 39; She admits that she is not sure she can forgive someone who hurts her friend.

Up News Info –

Taylor Swift will not forgive anyone who hurts her friend Selena Gomez, insisting that "he will always be on his back".

The creator of successes "Shake it Off" insists that he can handle those who have hurt him personally, but he doesn't feel the same for those who mistreat the pop star.

"I knew that when I met her (Selena), I would always get her back," Swift tells The Wall Street Journal for a profile that focuses on Gomez. "In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don't know if I can forgive someone who hurts her."

Gomez also discussed their link to the publication, noting that they are even closer than they appear to be publicly.

"There is so much friendship with Taylor that people don't know why we don't necessarily feel the need to publish about everything we do," Gómez shares. "She introduced herself to me in a way I would never have expected. I flew because I was hurt and I was going through something. Things that were going on with my family."

<br />

Swift, 27, shares that he has been a devoted supporter of his for many years.

"It has been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world," Gómez continues. "We disagree on everything, but we respect each other with everything."

Gomez also sought Swift's approval when it came to his new album "Rare."

"This is the first time I've heard her channel the details of her emotional experience," says Swift about the release. "I just thought, & # 39; Wow, other people are finally being allowed to know that things aren't always right & # 39;".

She adds: "You can be vulnerable, lonely and independent, strong, brave and scared at the same time."