Tank casts shadow on K. Michelle for mocking new RnB artists

The star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta & # 39; He says on his Twitter account that the songs released by new artists are & # 39; boring & # 39; and & # 39; have no soul & # 39 ;, and adds: & # 39; I'm so confused & # 39 ;.

K. Michelle She is not a fan of new R&B artists and does not even bother to keep it a secret. The 33-year-old singer visited Twitter on Wednesday, January 8 to express her distaste for the songs of the new generation of R&B singers, which drove some people crazy in the process.

"Getting up early listening to a new R&B artist and this is the best way to fall asleep," Michelle wrote on the microblogging site, adding that her music "has no soul and is boring. Sounds like a great lullaby. I'm so confused by that. " Then he added in a separate post: "There are some really good singles that I listen to, but the albums lack hard work and rather the less, the better I guess. I guess."

Among those who had problems with their comments was Tank. Shortly after she made the tweet, the singer turned to her own account to write: "I would like to apologize to all the young R&B artists who are just trying to solve it in their generation. I see too much hate from the old people! on how you articulate your R&B experience artistically! Create it as YOU feel it! Point! "

He continued shading Michelle by pointing out that "change is inevitable and traditions don't last", before encouraging new artists to continue writing music as they wish. "Creativity is not singular, it is exponentially plural!" Tank wrote. "There are no rules, no boxes, no walls! Share your gifts your way without apology! Work hard and dedicate yourself to crafts! The universe will take care of the rest! Welcome to R&B Music!"

Michelle has not yet responded to Tank, although she previously emphasized that "art is objective." She explained: "We teach children to speak and open their mouths, at least I did. In fact, I refuse to whisper on a track or in public places! Lol. Open your mouth and sing."