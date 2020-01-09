Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero in front of Chhapaak at the box office

With the launch of Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero and Chhapaak on the same day, the public has two good options to choose from at the cinema. The historical drama of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero has dominated the advanced box office collections in Maharashtra and its surrounding territories given the strong Marathi connection. While Chikapaak from Deepika Padukone is getting a good response in metropolitan cities like Bangalore, Kolkata and New Delhi. Although the individual screens are completely dominated by the protagonist of Ajay Devgn in the meters.

These two great Bollywood movies will hit theaters tomorrow. The enthusiasm for them has been strong and the first day box office collections are expected to be good for both films. The early booking report suggests that Ajay Devgn's period drama is ahead of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak.

However, given that multiplex ticket rates are much higher than individual screens cost, Chhapaak has been earning good amounts at ticket windows.

