Tana Mongeau is taking care of her mental health after Jake Paul Split

Tana Mongeau, the popular YouTuber, recently stated that she is enjoying the single life after the news of her separation with Jake Paul, page six revealed. The 22-year-old told reporters in the media that she is currently getting used to "breaking up,quot; with Jake and, for the moment, will not have a relationship with anyone else.

In the middle of the press conference for Paul's next boxing match with UK YouTube star Gib, Tana told reporters on page six during a telephone conversation that he has really focused on himself, including Healthy habits.

In addition, Mongeau says he is not in a hurry to start dating anyone in the future, in the short term, although he recently claimed that Noah Cyrus had a relationship with her and with David Dobrik. However, for some, it seemed like she was making those joking statements.

In another phone call with Page Six, Tana commented on her relationship, or lack thereof, with Jake Paul, stating that he "fell in love,quot; with her, and also described him as a "single man."

As previously reported, Tana and Jake had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in July last year, although they never signed the official marriage documents. In other words, the wedding was not legitimate.

Earlier this month, Mongeau revealed a 40-minute YouTube video explaining why she and Jake had an "unhealthy,quot; relationship. Later, the couple revealed that they were going to separate. That said, Tana, according to reports, is not closed to the idea of ​​getting back together.

Tana said that if they were "destined to be," they would find their way back to each other. Nick Markus reported earlier this month that Tana turned to his social networks to announce the news of his separation with fellow YouTuber, Jake Paul.

Ad

In addition, Tana said in the YouTube video that she was hurt by rumors that she and Jake were simply faking a relationship for publicity. Many people on social networks argued that their marriage was just a way to get attention. The fact that they did not obtain an official marriage license only stoked the speculative fire.



Post views:

0 0