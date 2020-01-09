Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso shares romantic images of his last night at the exotic resort

You probably already know that Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso spent a few days in an amazing tropical resort. Both kept their fans up to date and shared some clips of the exotic location, making fans happy to see them so relaxed.

Last night, David posted a clip showing him and Tamar returning to his room after dinner.

This was his last night of the trip, and you can feel the sadness in David's voice when he tells fans that this was all.

Tamar started singing on the way back home, and this melted David's heart.

Watch the video he shared on his social media account below.

‘We decided to walk back to the bungalow at the resort after dinner on the last night of our trip instead of taking the Jitney … and then this happens❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰’ David captioned the clip.

A follower said: "Yes, I hope you had an amazing time here in JA," and another commentator posted this: "I received this video in repetition. I love Tamar's voice, thanks for sharing all the love with me."

Someone else said: ‘I love this, you deserve to be happy! Love me sum, Tamar !!! Sing it 👑 ’and another fan posted this:" David cleans your lens … it looks like you dipped the camera in pork chop fat. "

Another follower posted this: ‘Tamar, your voice is amazing. Always happy to see you happy !! My favorite ♥ ️ ’

Someone else said: "I remember how your crickets sounded there. The sound is different from ours. I couldn't sleep the first night."

Another commenter posted this: ‘I need you to make it a complete song, please. I will have that in repetition. "

A few days ago, Tamar shared a video that probably surprised her.

He didn't wear too many clothes, and his curvy figure can easily be seen in the clip.



