Swae Lee's brother who killed his father has a schizoaffective disorder, says mom

The younger half-brother of hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, who has been taken into police custody for murdering his own father, allegedly suffers from a mental illness.

The mother of Rae Sremmurd rappers Swae lee Y Slim Jxmmi She has claimed that her younger half-brother, accused of murdering her father and her ex-husband, suffers from a mental illness that requires medication.

Michael Sullivan, 19, was initially arrested for a psychiatric evaluation after police in Tupelo, Mississippi, found his father, Floyd Sullivan, shot dead in the family's home Monday night, January 6 of 2020.

He was named as a person of interest in the case and, after being discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, officers from the Lee County Sheriff's Department arrested him for murder.

However, mom Bernadette Walker told TMZ that Michael suffers from a schizoaffective disorder, with symptoms that include hallucinations, delusions and mood disorders, such as mania and depression.

According to Bernadette, the teenager lived with her in Atlanta until November 2019, when he stopped taking his medication and finally went to live with his father, Floyd, in Mississippi. She claimed that her outbursts became more extreme when she left the medication.

While she confessed that she doesn't know what caused Michael to allegedly shoot his father, she speculated that an argument could have escalated because Michael stopped taking his pills once more.



She continued with mental health in the United States, claiming that since Michael turned 18 she could not force him to take his medication, which is essential to keep him calm.

Bernadette and Floyd divorced in 2008.