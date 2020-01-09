Suzanne Somers does not give up on high heels during fractured hip recovery

WENN / FayesVision

When traveling in support of her latest self-help book & # 39; A New Way to Age & # 39 ;, the actress of & # 39; Three & # 39; s Company & # 39; He also admits that his ailment has caused problems in the bedroom.

Up News Info –

Actress Suzanne Somers He refuses to give up his high heels while promoting his new book, despite recovering from a hip fracture.

The "Company of three"Star, 73, is not willing to sacrifice style for comfort while touring in support of his latest self-help release," A New Way to Age. "

"I have a crutch and my five inch Manolo Blahniks (designer heels)," he said on page six of the New York Post.

However, Somers admits that her condition has caused problems in the bedroom with her husband. Alan Hamel, having previously boasted of enjoying sex twice a day.

"There is not much you can do, there is no entry point," he shared. "I had to stay in bed for six weeks, without moving, but my husband went to bed with me."

<br />

The couple has been married since 1977.