Sunday NFL Playoff FanDuel Picks: NFS DFS alignment tips for divisional round tournaments

The daily fantasy football board of the Sunday NFL playoffs features a group of players with four QB superstars and a lot of high-flying pins. Making the right choices in the DFS tournaments of the division round will not be easy, but our FanDuel strategy focuses on fading favorites and going with all receivers.

We don't need Houston to win this lineup to collect, but clearly with a four-player Texans stack, we expect a lot of offense. That may come in the form of junk time points in the second half or an efficient four-quarter attack; Either way, we believe that Deshaun Watson and company are up to the task. We are mainly attacking the Texans-Chiefs game, which has a higher total and figures to see more points, but we are also attracting a couple of key contributors to the Seahawks-Packers showdown, including a possible opposing play that could help differentiate our get In line.

Sunday NFL Playoff FanDuel Picks: Divisional Round DFS lineup tournament

QB Deshaun Watson, Texans @ Chiefs ($ 8,200). Watson is $ 800 cheaper than Patrick Mahomes and is within $ 100 of Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, so the property should be fairly distributed among the four callers. We will take a risk with the QB that does everything of Houston, which registered 280 aerial yards, 42 yards on the ground and three total touchdowns when these teams met in Week 6. Kansas City has a solid pass defense, but also Buffalo and Watson He completed 80 percent of his passes and represented two touchdowns while adding 55 yards on the ground last week. We know that it will be completely unleashed as a runner, and that generally means great fantasy performances.

RB Damien Williams, Chiefs vs. Texans ($ 7,300). Make no mistake, Williams is the leader of Kansas City again. He showed this by adding 35 carries, 246 total yards and three touchdowns in weeks 16 and 17. With Houston allowing the seventh highest number of fantasy points for the RBs in the regular season, Williams is an obvious choice at this price.

RB Duke Johnson, Texans @ Chiefs ($ 5,700). Johnson should see about 10 touches, and against the Chiefs, who allowed the third highest number of receptions and the most receiving yards to the RBs during the regular season, it should be very efficient. When these teams met in Week 6, Johnson had seven touches for 54 yards and a touchdown, and will have even more advantages if Houston is forced to play from behind this week.

WR Davante Adams, Packers vs. Seahawks ($ 8,500). Since the beginning of week 9, Adams has seen 11.4 goals per game. It will feed, and against the mediocre high school in Seattle (the 12th largest number of receptions allowed to the WRs in the regular season), it will produce. Its price is high, but it is as close to something safe as you will find it on this list.

WR DeAndre Hopkins, Texans @ Chiefs ($ 8,100). Kansas City was one of the best defenses against open receivers during the regular season, allowing the least amount of receptions to the position and the second lowest number of fantasy points in general. However, Hopkins faced an equally difficult confrontation against Tre & # 39; Davious White and the Bills and recorded six catches for 90 yards. It can produce against anyone, and you know it will be Watson's main objective. Hopkins had nine catches for 55 yards against the Chiefs earlier this year, and he can bet that if he has close to that amount of catches again, he will produce more yards.

WR Tyreek Hill, Chiefs vs. Texans ($ 7,900). Hill hasn't had any monster yard games since he returned from his hamstring injury, but he still sees around seven goals per game and has more big game advantages than those left in the playoffs. The Texans saw that firsthand in Week 6 when Hill, in his first game after his shoulder injury, caught five passes for 80 yards and two scores. He will receive the ball in several ways, and is likely to break at least a couple of large plays.

TE Jordan Akins, Texans @ Chiefs ($ 4,600). Because we are paying a lot in WR, we are forced to pay in TE. When marking a position, you should look for someone who has a considerably low property or who has a high TD potential. Akins definitely fits the first criteria, since last week's game was lost due to a hamstring injury. However, he is practicing this week, and it is worth remembering that Akins saw seven goals in Week 17. If he is in the field, he will get glances. The Chiefs were ranked 11 in fantasy points allowed to the TEs during the regular season, which included the fifth highest number of yards for the position, so Akins has more advantages than you think.

FLEX Travis Homer, Seahawks @ Packers ($ 5,500). Seattle is saying that he wants to use Marshawn Lynch more this week, so we expect DFS owners to approach him and leave Homer relatively low. The fact is that Homer has led the team in the last two weeks (21 to 18), and even if Lynch advances it, it is not that Homer will disappear completely from the game plan. More important, it is clearly the preferred RB in the air game. Lynch is more likely to score, but if Seattle lags behind, Homer will accumulate cheap catches and yards. Here is a low floor, but Homer is a decent value and an opposite game in a confrontation against one of the worst defenses in the league.

D / ST Seattle Seahawks @ Packers ($ 4,100). Basically, we are pointing the position here, and while we could get to Houston at $ 3,800, we believe that Seattle has a little more advantage, which was shown in the 10-15 weeks when it had 16 takeaways and two D / ST touchdowns