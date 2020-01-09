Sunday NFL Playoff DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS alignment tips for divisional round tournaments

In our lineup selections for Sunday NFL Playoff FanDuel contests, we opted for a large number of Texans. In our DraftKings selections, we go with more bosses. Fortunately, both strategies can bear fruit in the divisional rounds of the NFL DFS, as these two dynamic offenses can exchange blows for four quarters as they did earlier this year.

One of the themes of this alignment is our RB pass capture objective. Our three backups are good receivers, which prepares us very well even if their respective teams are delayed early. Two of our wide receivers are somewhat risky plays, but we are paying for the best TE, so that balances things. In the DraftKings full-point PPR format, obtaining high-volume passes is a good way to ensure a high floor.

MOST DIVISIONAL ROUND DFS: FanDuel | DraftKings | Yahoo

Sunday NFL Playoff DraftKings Picks: Divisional Round DFS lineup tournament

QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs. Texans ($ 7,500). Mahomes' pass numbers have declined lately, but he has been running more (22.7 yards per game in his last six games). Obviously, to make it really worth it here, we will need to see a classic 300 yard and three TD game from Mahomes, but it's good to know that he can earn us some points with his legs. Even better is that he faces a Houston defense that allowed the fourth highest amount of fantasy points for QB in the regular season. When these teams played in Week 6, Kansas City left the race early and Mahomes finished with 273 yards and three touchdowns. We could see a repeat this week.

RB Damien Williams, Chiefs vs. Texans ($ 6,000). We are against Williams, who totaled 35 touches in weeks 16 and 17. What makes him especially attractive as a stacking partner with Mahomes is his ability to receive. In the last two weeks of the regular season, he caught seven of 10 goals. In two playoff games last year, Williams caught 10 of 14 goals. Expect more of the same in this case, and you should also succeed against defending Houston's 25th race.

RB Duke Johnson, Texans @ Chiefs ($ 4,700). Here is the statistic you should know for this game: Kansas City allowed the third highest number of receptions and the most receiving yards to RB during the regular season. Johnson should receive more touches this week, and given the confrontation (Kansas City also ranked 26th against the race), it has a high yard floor. You should easily pay in full-point PPR formats, and if you reach the final zone, it will provide great value.

SATURDAY DFS LINES: DraftKings | FanDuel

WR Davante Adams, Packers vs. Seahawks ($ 7,800). Compared to the other elite WRs on this list (DeAndre Hopkins, Tyreek Hill), Adams is the safest bet for catches. He has averaged 11.4 goals per game since returning from a toe injury in Week 9, and has had at least 93 yards in three consecutive competitions. Adams's floor is as tall as any other non-QB on this board.

WR Kenny Stills, Texans @ Chiefs ($ 4,800). Even if Will Fuller (groin) folds, Stills has many advantages for big plays (see his two touchdowns in week 15 when Fuller was active). If Kansas City scores as much as we think it will be, there will be many goals for Houston receivers in the second half, so we are going to try Stills, who will hopefully fade due to a minor knee injury. and Fuller's potential return.

WR Allen Lazard, Packers vs. Seahawks ($ 4,500). Lazard caught nine of 17 goals for 114 yards and a score in the last two games of the season. It has quietly become Aaron Rodgers' number 2 goal, and that should continue against the defense of the Seattle middle pass. With 6-5, 227 pounds, Lazard can work in the red zone and has great potential for great play, so we have multiple ways to get points here.

MORE SUNDAY DFS: FanDuel lineup

TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs vs. Texans ($ 6,400). The rest of the TEs on this list leave much to be desired, so we will pay for the only insurance. Houston allowed the ninth highest number of fantasy points for the TE during the regular season, so Kelce should have a high floor with his usual eight to 10 goals.

FLEX Travis Homer, Seahawks @ Packers ($ 5,100). We will let others use Marshawn Lynch, who is expected to get more carries this week, while using Homer, who could still get more touches. Homer should get at least six carries and probably about four more goals (he was 13 in weeks 16 and 17 before getting only one last week). Against the Packers, who allowed the tenth most fancy points for RB, Homer can make the most of his touches. If Seattle is delayed early, it will be on the field much more than Lynch, since Homer is the preferred option in the air game.

D / ST Green Bay Packers vs. Seahawks ($2,800). The offensive line in Seattle can fight against decent passes, and on a board with no obvious D / ST moves, we will opt for one of the local units rested.