Suge Knight states that he slept with Lisa & # 39; Left Eye & # 39; Lopes, his former fiance admits that he was & # 39; messy & # 39;

While the former TLC member never turned his relationship with Tupac Shakur into sexual, the jailed music producer reveals that he dated the singer when he joined his Death Row Records label.

Lisa Lopes Left Eye's complicated love affair was disclosed in details in the new episode of the Lifetime documentary series "Hopelessly in Love." Among the surprising revelation was his relationship with his then boss Suge Knight.

In the docuseries, the jailed music producer said he dated the former FTA member when he joined his Death Row Records label. "She went to one of my skyscrapers once. She gave me a hug and I sat in my chair and lit a cigarette," Suge detailed his encounter with the singer. "The bell rings, so I get up and open the door and they have cars, everything is her [clothes and suitcases]."

"And she never went home, appeared and never left," Suge said. "We started hanging up and she is a great person. I mean, even before it was a sexual relationship, I had a great love for her. But I knew [her fiancé] Andre Rison, we were great. But I cared [Lisa]. "

Lisa at that time had just broken up with former soccer player Andre Rison, who confirmed his relationship with Suge. Lisa "had relations with Suge," he said, "and that's messy."

Also in the documentary, Andre talked about Lisa's supposed romance with Tupac Shakur, who also worked with Suge at that time. Lisa and Andre were in an "intermittent relationship" for more than a decade, and "fought often" and "separated for months," and many suspected Lisa was in love with Tupac.

Andre, who "knew what Lisa felt for Pac," said that "Lisa would always deny having slept with Pac, and I still didn't believe it." He added: "I think I was confused because I loved and loved Tupac."

However, Lisa's circle said she and Tupac, whom she called "her soulmate," never crossed the line. "Tupac told Lisa at the beginning, & # 39; Never let me sleep with you & # 39 ;, and they backed him up," said one person who was interviewed on the show.