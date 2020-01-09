Stormont: Draft agreement aims to break the deadlock in Northern Ireland | News

The British and Irish governments urged all parties in Northern Ireland to sign a draft agreement published Thursday to restore the delegated government for the first time in three years before the deadline to reach an agreement.

Sinn Fein, the largest nationalist party, withdrew from the power sharing government in January 2017 saying it was not being treated equally.

Since then, Sinn Fein and the largest pro-British party, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), blamed each other for several failed attempts to break the deadlock.

British Northern Ireland Minister Julian Smith said he asked the president of the House to withdraw the regional assembly on Friday and hoped the parties would support the agreement.

They have until Monday to break the deadlock or risk new elections.

The importance of the delegated administration has increased after a provision in the withdrawal agreement of the European Union of Great Britain that will give the assembly the right every four years to consider whether to maintain alignment with the market rules of the EU.

As Brexit approaches, Sinn Fein has increasingly called for a referendum to end the division of the island for almost a century and bring together Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom with a Protestant majority, with the Irish Republic , mainly Roman Catholic.