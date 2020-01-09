Steve Harvey wants Mark Curry & # 39; to get a life & # 39 ;, responds to dating rumors from Daughter Lori and Future

Instagram / WENN / PNP

In addition, the 62-year-old television personality is also asked about the rumors of romance surrounding his stepdaughter Lori Harvey and rapper Future, who he reportedly turned his back on.

Up News Info –

Steve Harvey You are putting the records in order. The talk show host had broken his silence about several things, including stealing jokes alleged against him by another comedian. Mark curry.

Curry revealed that he had problems with Steve during his appearance on Fox Soul's "The Mike & Donny Show." "Steve stole my material on his show, so I really liked it," "he"Hangin with Mr. Cooper"said the actor, referring to Steve's talk show"Steve"on NBC." When I was in his bull talk show, he made all my Halloween stuff a Halloween. "

Responding to the accusations, Steve recently told The Hollywood Fix: "Mark Curry needs to grow. Steve Harvey has not been on stage since 2015." He continued as he walked the streets of Los Angeles with Corey Gamble: "Ask Mark Curry what jokes he is talking about, tell him to grow up, man."

When one of the cameramen told him that Mark probably referred to the moment Steve introduced the NBC variety show "Little Big Shots," Steve replied, "Are you kidding me? And he still hasn't said what a joke." Get a life, make a career, do something, man. "

The 62-year-old TV host continued by saying that he didn't think it was necessary to have a truce on stage with Mark. "I don't need a truce. He doesn't know what he's talking about, he's making things up, so I'm at peace. I'm fine with that," he said.

In addition, Steve was also asked about the rumors of romance surrounding his stepdaughter. Lori Harvey and rapper Future. The comedian, however, chose to keep quiet about the matter and said: "I don't know anything about it."

<br />

Lori has been linked to Future since October 2019. While Steve approved his previous relationship with his former fiance Memphis Depay and described the professional soccer player as "a good one," the presenter / comedian reportedly gave his current boyfriend a cold shoulder. It was said that he forbade the rapper to come and join the family dinner during Thanksgiving.