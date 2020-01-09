Steve Harvey: A & # 39; liar & # 39; Mark Curry's need to get a life and a career & # 39 ;!

Comedian Steve Harvey has just shot some pretty serious shots against rival comedian Mark Curry.

Steve confronted a cameraman yesterday and asked him to comment on the accusations of comedian Mark Curry, that Steve stole jokes. "

According to Mark, Steve stole jokes. Mark claims that many of Steve's sitcom "The Steve Harvey Show,quot; jokes were stolen from Mark's 1990 sitcom "Hanging with Mr Cooper."

Mark also claims that Steve stole "dozens,quot; of his jokes over the years.

Steve immediately became defensive when asked about Mark's accusations.

Steve told the cameraman: "Now I'm getting tired of this, and Mark Curry needs to grow up." He continued: "I haven't even been on stage [doing standup] since 2015."

Then Steve told the cameraman: "Ask Mark Curry what joke he is talking about."

Steve began criticizing Mark Curry personally. He told the cameraman that Mark should: "Get a life. Get a career and go do something."

Steve seemed confrontational and said: "The only reason I am commenting on this is because [Mark] is still speaking in silence."

It almost seemed that Steve was releasing some words of struggle.