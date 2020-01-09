Steve Harvey: A & # 39; liar & # 39; Mark Curry's need to get a life and a career & # 39 ;!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Comedian Steve Harvey has just shot some pretty serious shots against rival comedian Mark Curry.

Steve confronted a cameraman yesterday and asked him to comment on the accusations of comedian Mark Curry, that Steve stole jokes. "

According to Mark, Steve stole jokes. Mark claims that many of Steve's sitcom "The Steve Harvey Show,quot; jokes were stolen from Mark's 1990 sitcom "Hanging with Mr Cooper."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here