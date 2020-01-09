Stephen Curry was talking to Giannis Antetokounmpo about team building, but not about Warriors

Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo could be teammates in the near future, but don't panic yet, Bucks fans.

The MVPs had a conversation after Wednesday night's game at the Chase Center, and Curry seemed to say, "Let's do it. Come on, man." The video traveled quickly through social networks and led to speculation that Curry went into total manipulation mode with Antetokounmpo ready to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021 if he doesn't sign a supermax deal with Milwaukee this summer.

So, is the NBA going to investigate and possibly punish the Warriors for Curry's recruiting efforts? Probably not.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports contacted Curry, who told the veteran reporter that the discussion had nothing to do with basketball. Curry was giving Antetokounmpo his player tag so they could join forces online in "PlayerUnknown & # 39; s Battlegrounds,quot;. Curry said the duo could "team up and do some damage."

Golden State could be a threat to sign Antetokounmpo if it decides to explore free agency, but there is no guarantee that it will reach that point. Giannis is averaging 30.2 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the most dominant team in the NBA. I could be perfectly happy with your current situation.

Warriors will always appear as a threat when carp-free agents are available. This is how your main office works. For now, just enjoy the incredible Antetokounmpo season and stay tuned for your player tag. There could be a certain All-Star guard in his squad.