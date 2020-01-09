Solheim Cup: Pat Hurst will replace Juli Inkster as United States team captain | Golf news

"Now that I have been blessed with this great honor and this incredible responsibility, I am giving everything I have,quot;





Pat Hurst has been confirmed as the new US Solheim Cup captain. UU.

Pat Hurst will succeed Juli Inkster as captain of the US team. UU. For the 2021 Solheim Cup in Ohio.

Inkster has dodged the US team. UU. In the last three competitions, winning twice before Europe regained the trophy with exciting style at Gleneagles in September, with Suzann Pettersen nailing a complicated putt for the winning birdie in his last competitive appearance.

The LPGA has announced that Hurst will assume the position of captain for the delivery of 2021 at the Inverness Club in Toledo, while Catriona Matthew will lead the European team again, since last year she proved to be an inspiring captain at home.

Hurst has been assistant captain of Juli Inkster three times

Hurst made five appearances in the Solheim Cup as a player and was on the winning team four times, and has been Inkster's assistant captain in each of the last three editions.

"I thought the call might come, but I had no idea if it would be good or bad news," Hurst, 50, said in the LPGA announcement.

"For the past six months, I have been thinking that my time as an assistant to the Solheim Cup captain in 2015, 2017 and 2019, some of the best experiences of my professional career, could have prepared me to be a captain in 2021 at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

"I loved being a captain's assistant; I loved what I learned and I saw being close to Captain Juli Inkster and all those great players in the last three teams of the United States Solheim Cup. I loved being on the first tee on that stage of amphitheater with sound, so strong you can feel it.

"I also loved the strategy and the details, the planning, the motivation and the building of relationships. Juli trusted all his assistants, Nancy Lopez, Wendy Ward and I, to interact with the players and see who played well with who and what holes were adequate, one type of shot over another.

"It was a pleasure for me to learn more about American players, see their personalities and how they responded to their teammates and their captain. And it was a joy to be close to Juli. It was a great motivation and communicator." From the first meeting, she would tell the players what was going to happen and what they could expect.

Hurst made five appearances as a player

"She did the most important thing that a Solheim Cup captain can do: she eliminated the surprises. That's why, and because it was a great inspiration, our players would have gone through walls through it. Deep down, I was waiting for that same opportunity, a chance to Take what I learned from Juli and put my personal touch on it.

"Now that I have been blessed with this great honor and this incredible responsibility, I am giving everything I have. It is almost certain that I will use the capsule system again. Why mess with success? And I will certainly go out to see more young players , those who have not had the opportunity to meet or watch play.

"I think I have created a lot of confidence with the players. I will have my own assistant captains and we will make sure that the players know that we are there for them. We will take care of the details. We want to go out, play, have fun and do birdies."