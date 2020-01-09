Six movements that the Patriots can make in the free NFL agency, 2020 draft to convince Tom Brady to stay

The Patriots can't wait to keep Tom Brady happy enough to re-sign with them without making some nice personnel updates that can help him recover from a tough 2019 NFL season.

Brady, 42, showed some decline with his worst combination of pin rating (88.0) and QBR (52.5) ​​in six seasons. His 6.6 yards per attempt was the second lowest mark of his career. But when he looked at his pass protection, he received bodies and other broken parts of the offensive around him, he was possibly working with his worst general cast.

The Patriots defense and special teams took the team as far as they could, to another AFC East title in 12-4 and a wild card playoff exit. But to get back to the standard of competing for another Super Bowl, and convince Brady that they are still the best place for him to compete for a seventh ring, the Patriots must have an excellent offseason to serve him in the NFL free agency and the drought

Here are six of those movements that New England can make to ensure that No. 12 returns in 2020.

1. Re-sign LG Joe Thuney

The Patriots have some other key free agents that aren't from Brady, but Thuney should be the highest on that list about linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who could still leave New England anyway. The Patriots' offensive line sometimes had problems with injuries to center David Andrews and left tackle Isaiah Wynn, but Thuney remained a rock, earning All-Pro honors from the second team. If you return between Wynn and Andrews to flank Shaq Mason and Marcus Cannon, the consistent and consistent blockade will return inside and out.

2. Sign Hunter Henry or Austin Hooper in free agency

The Falcons and Chargers have to make difficult decisions with their talented tight end and there is a possibility that one or both will not be re-signed. The Patriots tried to survive with Matt LaCosse and Benjamin Watson as their main two-man committee to try to replace Rob Gronkowski.

In addition to a few flash games for Watson, who decided to retire just after the 2019 season, New England got little in the air game of its closed wings, especially in the red zone. Hooper and Henry were productive for their teams. They are intelligent, hard and safe players built like Gronk.

Hooper, only 25, weighs 6-4, 256 pounds and is a product of the Bay Area as Brady. Henry is the same age with 6-4, 250 pounds and was restored as a force after a torn ACL annihilated his 2018 season.

3. Consider Breshad Perriman or Robby Anderson in free agency

The Patriots selected N & # 39; Keal Harry, who was disappointing overall with a limited immediate impact in the first round. Along the way, they had to cut ties with Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon. That left them without an experienced receiver of great plays outside, as the exchange for Mohamed Sanu de los Falcons collapsed simply by adding another slot option to flank Julian Edleman, and rookie not recruited Jakobi Meyers vanished on the stretch. Brady is at his best when he has a home run hitter, even a Brandon Lloyd guy.

Perriman was shown much later for the Buccaneers when the team saw Mike Evans and Chris Godwin fall with hamstring injuries. Working on a pass offense in the field of Bruce Arians adapted to his strengths, the first Ravens assailant in 2015 (6-2, 215 pounds) finally lived up to be fast and explosive, as a deep and experienced Brady could use an external option of its kind instead of multiple types of slots.

Anderson, with rival Jets, was often under control by Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore. But with 6-3, 219 pounds, he is known for using his size and speed to take advantage of the defense. Both Perriman and Anderson are only 26 years old.

4. Sign WR Rashard Higgins away from browns

Higgins probably won't be re-signed by the Browns behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. You should easily arouse the Patriots interest as a good road runner with versatile possession skills. At 6-1, 198 pounds, he could be much more valuable "doing his job,quot; for the Patriots as a reliable technician.

Phillip Dorsett is a free agent, Meyers may not be in the mix and Sanu is entering his 31-year contract season. Edelman is entering his 34-year season after playing through knee, rib and shoulder injuries. The Patriots once again need to reorganize their depth and Higgins only has 25 as a good addition.

5. Draft another wide receiver in round 3 or 4

The Patriots may be reluctant to go to the wide receiver in the first round at No. 23 immediately after recruiting Harry. But they don't need to do it to get good value in the position in a deep and talented class. They delivered their second round to the Falcons to acquire Sanu, but they still have a third round. And after exchanging a fourth round with the Bears, they obtained another of the Ravens.

In that range, for now, among the players to point to in the position are K.J. from Penn State. Hamler and Donovan Peoples-Jones of Michigan.

6. Improve the QB room behind Tom Brady

The Patriots went from veteran veteran Brian Hoyer, turning tasks No. 2 behind Brady into fourth-round rookie Jarrett Stidham. The third stringer, Cody Kessler, was added early in the season. Stidham got some game time in Week 3 against the Jets, and was quickly sent back to the bench by Brady after throwing an interception that Jamal Adams returned for a touchdown. Although he has some promise of development, Stidham by no means earned himself to be Brady's successor. Kessler has been on four teams in four years since he was recruited by the Browns.

However you look at it, this is far from the Patriots of 2016, which had Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett behind Brady. He was stellar in the season after his post-Deflategate suspension and ended up leading the big comeback over the Falcons to win Super Bowl 51.

This is a more subtle movement, but signing a true veteran endorsement and / or recruiting someone who feels more like the future in QB, such as Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma or Jake Fromm of Georgia on Day 2, can also help Brady. Adding more experience gives you a soundboard on the one hand, and getting a more talented and successful young option can revitalize it on the other hand.