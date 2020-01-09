Singapore faces the first legal challenge on the law of & # 39; false news & # 39; | Singapore News

%MINIFYHTML489e5638bde3f2eb0679258b9995bc999% %MINIFYHTML489e5638bde3f2eb0679258b9995bc9910%

An opposition party in Singapore has presented the first legal challenge against an online disinformation law that, according to activists, is being used to silence criticism of the government before the elections.

The Law on Protection against falsehoods and online manipulation (POFMA) entered into force in October and gives the government the power to order that corrections be placed alongside publications deemed false.

Since the law entered into force in October, several opposition figures and activists have been ordered to place a banner next to their online publications indicating that they contain false information.

The Democratic Party of Singapore (SDP), one of the few small opposition groups, has now asked the courts to revoke a government order to correct two Facebook posts and an article on its website.

Facebook posts said many foreigners had been displaced from white collar jobs by foreigners, claims the government said were "false and misleading."

"We take this legal action because, as difficult as it may be, we must defend our Singaporean compatriots and fight for the little space we have left in Singapore to defend our democratic freedoms," the party said on its website late Wednesday. .

Challenge next Thursday

The challenge was presented against the Minister of Human Resources, Josephine Teo, whose ministry ordered the corrections last month and then rejected a request to withdraw the order.

"Ms. Teo has plunged a dagger into the heart (of) the political system of Singapore that is already plagued with anti-democratic rules that keep the (Popular Action Party in power) entrenched in power," said the SDP, which currently It has no seats in parliament.

While praised for its economic management, the Singapore government is also regularly criticized for curbing civil liberties in the city-state of five million people. The country is ranked 151 of 180 in the RSF World Press Freedom Index.

The Popular Action Party (PAP) has ruled Singapore for decades and is expected to comfortably win the polls that will likely take place in a few months. The weak opposition may offer few real challenges.

The Superior Court has established Thursday next week to hear the challenge of the SDP.

The government insists that legislation is necessary to prevent the circulation of erroneous information that could sow divisions in the multi-ethnic and multi-faith country and has said that the law will not apply to opinions, satire, criticism or parody.

The neighboring Malaysia rejected a controversial false news law last year that had been introduced by the government weeks before an election that saw it lose power for the first time.