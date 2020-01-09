Sheffield United, West Ham and the Carlos Tevez saga | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML11edddb2470989ab7d31897667267fe49% %MINIFYHTML11edddb2470989ab7d31897667267fe410%







%MINIFYHTML11edddb2470989ab7d31897667267fe411% %MINIFYHTML11edddb2470989ab7d31897667267fe412% West Ham chief Alan Pardew presents the Limit Day signings Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano at Upton Park in August 2006

It may have been 13 years since West Ham last traveled to Sheffield United in the Premier League, but to this day the game remains synonymous with a man: Carlos Tevez.

Sheff Utd vs West Ham Live

He would be forgiven for initially associating the Argentine with Manchester, where he won three Premier League titles with United and City, but Tevez's name is inextricably linked to the Blades, despite never kicking a ball for them.

Tevez's surprise arrival at Upton Park with Javier Mascherano in August 2006 was violated for violating the rules of the Premier League on the ownership of third-party players. The Hammers were fined £ 5.5 million for the violation, but they were saved a point deduction, a decision that placed them in a collision course with Sheffield United.

It would end with Tevez inspiring West Ham to a safe place on the last day of the 2006/07 season at the expense of the Blades, which were relegated by goal difference and spirally sent to a decade of decline, whose scars are still deep.

With Sheffield United as host of West Ham – live on Friday night football – in Bramall Lane for the first time since that unfortunate campaign, we look back at the timeline of the Carlos Tevez saga …

August 31, 2006: West Ham stuns the world of football with the signing of the Limit Day by Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano. The contracts of the Argentine duo were previously held by the company of agent Kia Joorabchian, MSI.

March 2, 2007: The Premier League accuses West Ham for violating Rule B13 and Rule U18 in connection with the signings of Tevez and Mascherano.

Rule B13: "In all matters and transactions related to the league, each club will behave with the other clubs and the league with the greatest good faith."

Rule U18: "No club shall enter into a contract that allows any other part of that contract to acquire the ability to materially influence its policies or the performance of its teams in league matches or in any (other) competition."

April 4, 2007: The Premier League designates a panel of three men to investigate the signings of West Ham de Tevez and Mascherano.

April 27, 2007: West Ham receives a fine of £ 5.5 million, but saves a point deduction after pleading guilty to breaking the Premier League rules. The verdict also rules "the registration of Carlos Tevez could be canceled by the Premier League," but then Tevez is authorized to play in the remaining Hammers games of the 2006/07 season.

Tevez's goal at Old Trafford kept West Ham in May 2007

May 13, 2007: The last day of the 2006/07 season. Tevez scores for the seventh time in the last 10 West Ham games to secure a 1-0 victory over the Manchester United champion at Old Trafford. The result ensures that West Ham avoids relegation at the expense of Sheffield United, who are relegated by goal difference after a 2-1 loss at home to Wigan.

Agony and ecstasy: the contrast of emotions: Neil Warnock observes how Paul Jewell takes Wigan to a safe place

July 3, 2007: Sheffield United files "arbitration proceedings,quot; against the Premier League on May 16, within three days after the last day of the season, in an attempt to overturn the decision not to deduct West Ham points, but an arbitration panel dismiss your claim on the Tevez case.

July 13, 2007: Sheffield United explores the possibility of appealing before the High Court, but Blades' attempt to obtain a permit is rejected.

August 16, 2007: Sheffield United announces its intention to sue West Ham for the cost of releasing the Premier League, a claim that the Hammers describe as "desperate."

September 23, 2008: An independent arbitration hearing rules in favor of Sheffield United in its West Ham compensation claim.

March 16, 2009: West Ham and Sheffield United reach an out-of-court settlement to end their dispute over the transfer of Tevez.

Wilder: water under the bridge

The fact that Sheffield United and West Ham have not faced each other in a league game from April 2007 until this season (there was a tie in the League Cup at Upton Park in August 2014, which the Blades won on penalties ) has meant that any persistent bitterness Blades has had more than enough time to dissipate.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has encouraged fans to draw a line under the whole issue, highlighting a series of similarities between the two clubs where common ground can be reached.

"It has been many years since everything happened and I really have a great admiration for West Ham for the way they have done it in the past," said Wilder.

"I think they are a club very similar to Sheffield United, a working-class club in East London and fans want to see them play good football and work hard."

"I think a West Ham fan could have a beer with a Sheffield United fan and they would have a lot to talk about."

0:55 Having David Moyes in charge means that West Ham is now a different proposal, says Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder, before Friday Night Football Having David Moyes in charge means that West Ham is now a different proposal, says Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder, before Friday Night Football

Time has proven to be a great healer, as has the adaptation of Sheffield United to the Premier League since he returned to the top category, but the Blades will never forget him.

Tevez's case will always represent a significant episode not only in their respective stories and West Ham, but also in that of the Premier League.