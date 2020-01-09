Sheffield United chief Chris Wilder expects West Ham to prosper under David Moyes | Soccer news





David Moyes is in his second term as West Ham manager

Chris Wilder is convinced that West Ham will rise to the Premier League table under David Moyes while his Sheffield United team prepares to face the Hammers on Friday.

West Ham appears rejuvenated under Moyes after victories against Bournemouth and Gillingham in the first two games in charge of the Scotsman.

When asked if they would be a different proposal for the team that drew 1-1 with the Blades in October when Manuel Pellegrini was a manager, Wilder replied: "I think they will be, yes.

"It will be a different kind of game from London. There is a different coach, a different message for the players. They had a fabulous performance and resulted in their first game and then won in the FA Cup."

"Looking at the manager's resume and what he has done, David Moyes is a highly respected figure in the game. His Preston record for Everton during all those years was incredible: Everton was in the top six continuously.

"The vast majority of his career has been successful. With the attributes that he will bring to a talented group of players, he wouldn't bet they stay that way."

"We're going to play against a West Ham team that has designs to scale the table and I'm sure they will do it with David Moyes."

Richard Stearman has only appeared in cup games for Sheffield United this term

Wilder also named five players who could leave Brammall Lane during the January transfer window, although the head of Sheffield United remains confident he can add some new faces to his team.

"There are boys going out," Wilder confirmed.

"Richard Stearman (probably one). Kean Bryan needs games, Leon Clarke, Jake Wright and Ben Heneghan (all are available).

Leon Clarke has played only 13 minutes of Premier League football this season

"If we receive offers from someone, we will always evaluate them and do the right thing for the football club."

"And we have positions that we need to strengthen. No (we will be) bringing four, five or six players."

"The group is good at the moment, they are in a good place. It's an important window and it's just a touch up and I hope we can do it in January."

Wilder says he will also allow Billy Sharp to make his own decision about whether or not to leave the club this month.

A handful of Championship teams have asked about the availability of the Blades captain, who has only started a Premier League game this season.

"I talked to him about three weeks ago about it, knowing what would happen in January," added the head of Sheffield United.

"If I were in the Championship and needed someone to give us a boost in January and score some goals from now until the end of the season and see that Bill Sharp was not playing at Sheffield United, then he would be asking the question."

"The decision is always with Billy. Obviously, from an individual point of view, Billy is disappointed that he is not playing. The decision is with him and if he comes to me and says he needs to play, I will respect him."

"But we also need it here from now until the end of the season, so our need is as big, if not bigger, than the Championship clubs."