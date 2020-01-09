Several killed in bus accident in Iran | News

%MINIFYHTML6304af034a7bbc873f937a05f558a7639% %MINIFYHTML6304af034a7bbc873f937a05f558a76310%

According to reports from an Iranian newspaper, at least 20 people died and another 24 were injured in a bus accident in Iran.

According to reports, the bus was heading to Gonbad from the capital, Tehran, when the accident occurred, according to the Entekhab newspaper.

Gonbad is about 500 km (310 miles) northeast of Tehran, near the border with Turkmenistan.

An image published on social networks showed that the bus lay on its side, with broken windows, on the side of the road.

The Shargh Daily newspaper, based in Tehran, quoted the authorities as saying that the accident was caused by a defect in the vehicle's brake system.

رییس پلیس راه استان مازندران: نقص فنی در ترمز ، علت سقوط اتوبوس به دره در محور سوادکوه بود. pic.twitter.com/Ry1dMAhA7E – ILNA / خبرگزاری ایلنا (@ilnanews) January 9, 2020

The ILNA news agency also quoted the authorities in the province of Mazandaran saying that the mechanical failure was the cause of the fatal incident.

A video of the aftermath of the accident showed emergency personnel struggling to extract survivors from the shattered bus, while doctors tried to load an injured victim into an ambulance.

UNICEF said Iran's traffic accident rate is 20 times the world average, as the country suffers from poor roads and lax law enforcement.

There were also at least two fatalities placed in a body bag.

According to a May 2017 report from the Tehran-based Financial Tribune newspaper, more than 20,000 people die and 800,000 are injured annually in traffic accidents in Iran.

More details to follow.