Selena Gomez says she will leave Instagram after releasing her new album: it's too ‘unhealthy!’

%MINIFYHTMLd4d1a31fbefd9c39ed2144ce007f22639% %MINIFYHTMLd4d1a31fbefd9c39ed2144ce007f226310%

Selena Gomez has no less than 165 million followers on Instagram, but it turns out that she could leave the platform again after the release of her next new album. The singer admitted that being in IG is affecting her in a negative way, so she would prefer to avoid it.

Selena is the number 5 person most often in the entire photo-sharing application and fans are always waiting for their posts.

That does not mean that he has not taken any rest to concentrate on his mental health, because he has done so!

%MINIFYHTMLd4d1a31fbefd9c39ed2144ce007f226311% %MINIFYHTMLd4d1a31fbefd9c39ed2144ce007f226312%

While she always comes back, it seems she still finds it "unhealthy,quot; for her to be there, so she plans to leave Instagram after releasing her new album tomorrow, January 10.

Once you finish your promotional week for the next music, you will also be done with social media!

Yesterday, during an interview for The Wall Street Journal, she shared that "I came back because I was releasing music, but yesterday I told my best friend Courtney, that I will have to get her out of my phone soon."

Selena mentioned that she has very close friends who are not artists and are doing their thing and that has helped her stay firm and connected to life off the stage.

"They know I have an addictive personality, and it can be unhealthy," he continued, referring to his addiction to Instagram, of course.

Previously, he took a break in September 2018 that lasted a lot when he returned on January 14, 2019!

This is not the first time he talks about how unhealthy the platform is for her!

Ad

Meanwhile, fans can at least be comforted by the fact that they will not delete their account and that means they can always say hello again from time to time.



Post views:

two