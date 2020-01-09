Selena Gomez is excited to discuss a new album about the relationship with Justin Bieber: it was a nightmare!

Selena Gomez was very excited to talk about her new album entitled Rare. Apparently, it seemed like a "nightmare,quot; to record, so it also took him no less than two years to complete it!

As a result, the singer had to heal a lot to finally release this new LP.

Just before it launches tomorrow, Selena made a confessional clip for Spotify and there were tears!

The artist explained how this new album joined in the end, and also why the title is important.

In addition, he admitted that behind the new songs, there is a lot of heartbreak, most of his failed relationship with Justin Bieber.

‘Honestly, this album was a kind of nightmare to try … but in the best possible way. Two years ago I thought I was ready. I had gathered all these beautiful sessions and I don't even remember half of them because it only evolved every year. And then something would just happen and it would be drastic for him to take me to another place. Then, suddenly, I found some healing and I saw something bigger than I thought it was, and I think it added the whole end of the album, "Selena revealed in the clip.

She continued explaining her choice to name the new LP "Rare!"

This is what I had to say about it: "So I heard,quot; weird "a few years ago and thought it was me. Obviously I have had a lot of self-esteem problems in the past. And I still struggle with confidence … it will be something in which I'll always be working. And so "weird,quot; made me feel amazing and I ended up cutting the record before everything else came together. "

Selena emphasized that it was a really important word for her and that she was determined to title her album the moment she heard it!

The singer also talked about her fans and it was when she burst into tears while sharing how much love she had for them.

Be sure to review the entire interview to hear the sweet things he said about fans, as well as to get to know his feelings and his new music better!



