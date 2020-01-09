See these Australians welcome the United States firefighters with pure gratitude

Despite their circumstances, the people of Australia still have such gratitude.
As forest fires continue unchecked throughout the area, firefighters around the world are heading down to provide assistance and help in the fight. This week, a group of firefighters from the United States arrived at the Sydney International Airport, where they received an inspiring welcome from the residents.
in a shared viral video By Shane Fitzsimmons, commissioner of the world's largest fire service, dozens of strangers at a crowded airport gathered to give a spontaneous and prolonged applause.
The gesture reflects the "gratitude and admiration we all have for your generosity," according to Shane.
In less than a day, the video has already been viewed more than 1.4 million times. And yes, it inspires many to make a difference in their own way.
In Hollywood Kylie Jenner Y Chris Hemsworth They pledged to donate $ 1 million each to Australia's wildfire relief efforts.
Pink, Keith Urban Y Nicole Kidman have donated $ 500,000 while Nina Dobrev He celebrates his 31st birthday by asking fans to donate $ 31 to those in need.
According to CNN, more than 17.9 million acres have been burned in the six states of Australia, an area larger than the countries of Belgium and Denmark combined.
About half a billion animals have been affected by fires. And unfortunately, Australia is just beginning its summer season with maximum expected temperatures in January and February.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with those throughout Australia who continue to face the devastating fires that have been raging for months." Meghan markle Y Prince Harry He previously wrote on Instagram. "This global environmental crisis has now been described as Ecocide. It's easy to feel helpless, but there is always a way to help."
Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by forest fires.
If you want to show your support, choose between a charity of your choice or one of these official charities that can help: Red Cross, Firefighters, Wires.
