See these Australians welcome the United States firefighters with pure gratitude

Despite their circumstances, the people of Australia still have such gratitude.

As forest fires continue unchecked throughout the area, firefighters around the world are heading down to provide assistance and help in the fight. This week, a group of firefighters from the United States arrived at the Sydney International Airport, where they received an inspiring welcome from the residents.

in a shared viral video By Shane Fitzsimmons, commissioner of the world's largest fire service, dozens of strangers at a crowded airport gathered to give a spontaneous and prolonged applause.

The gesture reflects the "gratitude and admiration we all have for your generosity," according to Shane.

In less than a day, the video has already been viewed more than 1.4 million times. And yes, it inspires many to make a difference in their own way.