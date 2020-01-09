See how Adam Sandler gets excited talking about Drew Barrymore

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the National Review Board
It has been a long road for the two legendary actors.
drew Barrymore Y Adam Sandler They have starred in three iconic films together spanning the last three decades. They have played a couple since they starred together Wedding singer in 1998, 50 first appointments in 2004 and then again in Mixed in 2014. It is safe to say that they are one of the pillars of Hollywood when it comes to its on-screen chemistry. Drew had the opportunity to present to his real-life friend his Best Actor award at the Annual Awards Gala of the National Review Board on Wednesday, and the Uncut gems The actor got excited thanking his partner in the crime.
"Drew, that was amazing. You were just saying all that and it was amazing. You just said it and I know you thought about it, but you were great," he shared as he drowned. "I'm glad we met and I'm glad we did everything … and we always make our movies together and I love you, friend. And I love your children and I love everything about you."
The comedian was clearly moved by his former cast mates paying tribute to his work, but he quickly joked again about this great honor. "Best actor," he said incredulously. "And I know (Robert) From NiroHe is nervous around me now. You've done something good, but you know it. ”Before moving on to his touching speech, he shared a last joke with Drew.
"A joke that I don't want to forget, I said, Drew and I did it 50 first appointmentsY Uncut gems the original title was 50 F-Words in the first four minutes, "he joked." It's not that good. "Who knows, maybe this sweet gathering will lead to another collaboration between movie stars. Drew said Andy Cohen in Watch what happens live In 2018 she has not ruled out making another movie with her old friend.
"Adam and I text him all the time about our next issue, and we think," We are so fat. We are so old What the hell? "The Never Been Kissed star said." Like, literally, the last thing I suggested was "The Golden Pond Question Mark." When Andy pressed for more, she explained that there is an old classic that would be interested in revisiting.
"I'm in Airplanes, Trains and Automobiles with me and Adam on Netflix, "he revealed," except that I am, like, Del Griffith. "
The only thing better than these two protagonists of another romantic comedy is their real-life love story.
