See how Adam Sandler gets excited talking about Drew Barrymore

drew Barrymore Y Adam Sandler They have starred in three iconic films together spanning the last three decades. They have played a couple since they starred together Wedding singer in 1998, 50 first appointments in 2004 and then again in Mixed in 2014. It is safe to say that they are one of the pillars of Hollywood when it comes to its on-screen chemistry. Drew had the opportunity to present to his real-life friend his Best Actor award at the Annual Awards Gala of the National Review Board on Wednesday, and the Uncut gems The actor got excited thanking his partner in the crime.

"Drew, that was amazing. You were just saying all that and it was amazing. You just said it and I know you thought about it, but you were great," he shared as he drowned. "I'm glad we met and I'm glad we did everything … and we always make our movies together and I love you, friend. And I love your children and I love everything about you."