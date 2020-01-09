Scott Morrison: The & # 39; dad daggy & # 39; burned by the Australian fire crisis | Australia news

%MINIFYHTMLa89aa862136585c2fa2a44b2ee802b1b9% %MINIFYHTMLa89aa862136585c2fa2a44b2ee802b1b10%

Canberra, Australia – When Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrived in the city of Cobargo, New South Wales (NSW), devastated by forest fires, last week, the locals were less than welcoming.

"I will only shake your hand if you give more funds to the RFS," said Zoey McDermott, a Cobargo resident. widely circulated footage, referring to the Rural Fire Service of New South Wales.

"Many people here have lost their homes. We need more help," he said.

%MINIFYHTMLa89aa862136585c2fa2a44b2ee802b1b11% %MINIFYHTMLa89aa862136585c2fa2a44b2ee802b1b12%

Instead of comforting her, Morrison forced her to shake her hand, patted her shoulder and walked away after saying nothing but: "I understand."

McDermott, whose house was destroyed by fire, is 28 weeks pregnant and is the mother of a two-year-old girl.

You could hear other locals in the background shouting "You're an idiot,quot; and swearing to Morrison, saying he should "be ashamed of himself,quot; after going on vacation to Hawaii and "leaving the country to burn."

Local parliament member Andrew Constance then told the media that Morrison "received the welcome he probably deserved,quot; in Cobargo. Constance is from the Liberal Party, as is Morrison.

An RFS firefighter in Cobargo also refused to shake the prime minister's hand. Later, Morrison asked the local controller of the incident to apologize to him, saying that "he was probably just tired." The incident controller responded that the man had, in fact, lost his home.

In nearby Nelligen, RFS firefighter Paul Parker stopped his truck when he saw a television cameraman.

Morrison was rejected when he tried to shake hands with a resident of the city of Cobargo, affected by forest fires (File: Nine Network via Reuters TV)

"Are you from the media?" Parker shouted out the window, clear fury on his face. "Tell the prime minister that he can go and get screwed!"

Several houses and businesses were lost on the southern coast of the state when a massive forest fire occurred on New Year's Eve. Eight people died in the region, even in Cobargo, where a man and his son were killed trying to save their home.

Cobargo was the first city devastated by the fire that Morrison visited. So far, the fires have burned more than 8.5 million hectares (21 million acres) of land, destroying thousands of properties and killing at least 26 people. Wildlife has also suffered greatly, and environmentalists estimate that one billion animals have been killed or injured.

Burning anger

Morrison has been heavily criticized for his mediocre response to the forest fire crisis, and many suggest that he should resign as prime minister or at least adopt policies that address climate change.

"There is already a strong and broad feeling in Australia about the growing importance of reducing emissions," said Ketan Joshi, writer of renewable energy and climate change. "It has been built during 2019, accelerated by the climate movement and the extinction rebellion movements."

Joshi explained that the public no longer believes in Morrison's attempts to present climate inaction as an action.

"2020 will be a year in which there will be an even greater focus on climate change," he said. "It will be the biggest problem in the country and will chase Scott Morrison throughout the year."

Publicly, Morrison has ignored the criticisms. "People are angry," he told the media. "And if they want to direct that towards me, it depends on them … I don't take it personally."

Morrison became prime minister in August 2018, after an internal battle for party leadership, and led the Liberal Party to a surprise victory in the elections eight months later. In his campaign, Morrison projected the image of a practical man capable of protecting ordinary Australians from the things they feared most: supposedly immigrants and job losses.

Fires have devastated Australia's unique wildlife, environmentalists estimate that about one billion animals have been killed or injured (Lucas Coch / EPA)

The current forest fires began in September 2019, significantly before the usual summer "wildfire season,quot;.

By early December, more than 2 million hectares (5 million acres) of land had been burned and hundreds of homes lost. A state of emergency was declared in New South Wales, but Morrison refused to meet with former emergency services leaders, who had asked twice to discuss the situation.

More than 100 fires burned in New South Wales when Morrison went on a family vacation in Hawaii, despite describing the situation as a "natural disaster."

The Prime Minister's Office did not tell the Australian public that he was out of the country. Ironically, for a prime minister with marketing experience, it was not until Morrison was photographed with Australian tourists, relaxing on a beach, it was revealed where he was.

Last week it emerged that Defense Minister Linda Reynolds also took a vacation shortly after the death of two volunteer firefighters led Morrison to return to Australia. Reynolds spent New Year's Eve in Bali, while Morrison held a firework party at his official secondary residence in Sydney.

Truth test

"It has definitely damaged Morrison in the short term, but now an entire infrastructure is moving behind him in a coordinated manner," former Australian Green Deputy leader Scott Ludlam told Al Jazeera. Ludlam was on the south coast of New South Wales when fires escalated on New Year's Eve and he was forced to evacuate with thousands of people.

"This will be proof of whether post-truth politics can survive when something massive and real happens," Ludlam concluded.

A fire truck at the Simec coal mine in NSW; Australia is one of the largest coal exporters in the world and relies heavily on fossil fuels (Dean Lewins / EPA)

The Liberal Party, which rules in coalition with the National Party, has largely rejected climate change.

David Littleproud, the minister of drought and natural disasters, has previously commented that he "did not know if climate change was caused by man," while Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said that climate change was nothing more than "the ravings of some pure and illuminated. " and woke up the greenies of the capital. "McCormack was interim prime minister while Morrison was in Hawaii.

Just last week, Morrison himself said: "The suggestion … that Australia's individual actions are directly impacting specific fire events, either here or anywhere else in the world, that do not support credible scientific evidence." .

"This catastrophe impacts millions of people, and they saw Morrison's vacation in Hawaii while the country burned," said Joshua Badge, a political philosopher at Deakin University in Melbourne.

"Some commentators thought that Morrison was a cunning operator given how he rose from the ashes of Turnbull," Badge told Al Jazeera. "But Morrison's cured,quot; Daggy Dad "trick has failed to make him seem incompetent.

Protests on Friday

"His leadership style of & # 39; don't move from ship & # 39; worked in the past but failed in a crisis. By pretending that everything was fine instead of admitting his mistakes, makes Morrison seem unconscious and indifferent."

Even foreign leaders have commented on Morrison's handling of the forest fire crisis. In a nod to Morrison, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said government officials are not expected to resign after a collapse in a six-story building that killed at least 36 people.

"Let me ask you, the Australian prime minister took his children to the United States while forest fires occur in the country," local media reported, Hun Sen said. "He was widely condemned, but has he resigned?"

Pacific nations, often dismissed by the Liberal Party as islands that will soon be underwater, are helping with the relief effort. Papua New Guinea, Australia's largest international aid recipient, will send 1,000 soldiers and firefighters to fight the flames, while Vanuatu has promised to contribute 20 million Vatu ($ 173,000).

The Liberal Party is unlikely to vote internally to replace Morrison as leader and prime minister. After Morrison overthrew the then leader Malcolm Turnbull in August 2018, he introduced a new rule for leadership disputes, which requires a two-thirds majority to activate a vote.

Public pressure for Morrison to resign is strong, but some have pointed out that what they say is a campaign of misinformation on social networks that attributes fires to state governments, Australian Greens and arsonists has also emerged. Morrison has also announced a fund of 2 billion Australian dollars ($ 1.4 billion) for recovery efforts.

But Australians are increasingly angry. Large protests are planned across the country on Friday to demand action on climate change.