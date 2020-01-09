Scott Derrickson resigns as director of & # 39; Doctor Strange 2 & # 39 ;, is still EP

WENN / Patrick Hoffmann

When making the announcement on their social media accounts, the filmmaker quotes & # 39; creative differences & # 39; as the reason he leaves the next Marvel movie.

"Doctor Strange 2" has just lost its director. Scott Derrickson, who directed the first film and was originally selected to direct the sequel entitled "Strange doctor in the madness multiverse", has announced that he resigned from office.

The filmmaker released the news in his social media accounts on Thursday, January 9. He published: "Marvel and I mutually agree to separate from Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences."

While many fans and their fans have expressed disappointment at the news, Derrickson hinted that his departure was friendly and that he would still be credited as executive producer. "I am grateful for our collaboration and will remain as EP," concluded his statement.

Derrickson had been developing the next Marvel movie for about a year and, along with Marvel, said the story would be tinged with horror and connected to the next Disney series + "WandaVision"This leads to speculation that a disagreement about the extent to which the film should express those elements of horror could lead to its departure.

The production of "Doctor Strange 2" will begin in May and is not expected to change, although the study has not announced a replacement for Derrickson. Benedict Cumberbatch is on board to repeat his role as Sorcerer Supreme, also known as the main character, with Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Scarlet Witch in Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is expected to appear in the film.

Jade Bartlett was hired in October as the writer of "Strange doctor"sequel, which is scheduled for a release on May 7, 2021 in the United States. In December, Derrickson tweeted:" Studio's release dates are the enemy of art, "but it's unclear if he wanted to say he wanted more Time to work on the continuation.