Scientology wants to handle sexual assault lawsuits against member Danny Masterson under its laws

The Church of Scientology asks a judge for permission to handle allegations of sexual assault against the actor of & # 39; That & # 39; 70s Show & # 39; under their own religious laws.

Church of Scientology leaders are demanding that they be allowed to handle sexual assault lawsuits filed against the actor. Danny Masterson under the laws of "religious arbitration."

Four women, including two former girlfriends, filed a lawsuit against Masterson in California last year, alleging that "That 70's show"Star sexually assaulted them in the early 2000s, and also named the Church as accused, as they claim they were harassed and harassed after filing complaints."

In court documents filed Tuesday and obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the organization's lawyers argue that women, who, like Masterson, were members of the Church at the time of the alleged crimes, consented to an "ecclesiastical government" when they they united the church and so they have renounced their rights to sue.

"Under the Free Exercise Clauses and Establishment of the Constitutions of the United States and California, the Church may establish its own rules governing its relationship with its members exempt from civil law," the court documents say.

The agreements they allegedly signed declared that they were "abandoning forever, surrendering, renouncing and renouncing my right to sue, or otherwise seek legal recourse regarding any dispute, claim or controversy against the Church," as well as organizations and related employees.

Two of the women named in the lawsuit are former Masterson girlfriends, Chrissie Bixler Y Bobette Riales, while the other two women remain anonymous.

They claim that after appearing to report allegations of sexual assault against the actor, Scientology officials allegedly conspired to stalk, harass, invade their privacy and cause emotional distress in an attempt to intimidate them in silence.

Church and Masters leaders have denied the accusations, and the actor told The Hollywood Reporter that the lawsuit is "more than ridiculous."