Sarah Hyland reveals why she finds & # 39; Modern Family & # 39; Season 4 and 5 & # 39; Cringe-Worthy & # 39;

In addition to looking back at the seasons she can't stand, the actress who plays Haley Dunphy on the hit show admits she's proud of how she and her co-star Ariel Winter dealt with bad attacks.

"Modern Family"star Sarah Hyland He hates looking back at seasons four and five of the television comedy, because his health problems were all over the screen.

The actress fought against endometriosis and renal dysplasia while playing Haley Dunphy in the successful show, and admits that her health problems were at the forefront and center of the series.

"I look back and had pain seasons, not because of puberty but because of health issues," he tells WENN. "I can't stand seasons four and five because I had a very bad prednisone (medication) face and I gained 30 pounds."

But while filming the final episodes of the show, she is proud of the way she and her television sister Ariel Winter He dealt with the bad attacks on his appearance and figures.

"People really love attacking people," shares Hyland. "I think Ariel has always been an amazing and mature woman and she handles it with such grace and balance. Between the two of us, we have really gone and addressed the criticisms with all our bites and ingenuity."

Winter adds that he faced his Twitter trolls: "He used to bother me, but as I grew up, I developed thicker skin and personal care is important."

"I'm sure I said a couple of things and I'm sorry to be salty (bitter), but I never wanted to scold anyone or be mean to anyone (for what they said about me). You just have to remember these people online, when they say things, it's not your opinion of yourself. It's about my own confidence and not paying attention to people on the Internet. "