Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter Talk are ashamed of the body and grow up on television

Modern Family Fans have seen Dunphy children grow on their screens for years. But for some of the stars, going through puberty in front of millions of spectators was not easy.
Nolan Gould Y Ariel Winter He spoke on the subject during the winter press tour of the 2020 Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday.
"There is definitely a season for me when I reached puberty just before going on vacation," he said. Luke Dunphy Character remembered during a panel. "So when I came back, it had changed completely, but it hadn't happened enough … my voice was like a crunch. It's strange to have those years passed on to millions of people. It's like your home movies, but for everyone to watch. "
However, the now 21-year-old actor said "we were very lucky to have a large fan base that is very supportive."
"We feel like a family to everyone who watches the program," he explained. "I got nothing but the support of our own family, our family of televisions and all our fans that it was quite easy to make the transition through those years."
Nevertheless, Sarah Hyland, who was also on the panel, argued that "it is probably easier,quot; for children and "more difficult for women."
"I think it is difficult for any child actor, although that is a really hated term, but for any child actor growing up on television in front of millions of people because millions of people think they know you and believe they know you." really good and they think they can comment on everything you use or everything you do or how you grow and change, "added Winter.
Alex Dunphy's character then said he "especially hated the year,quot; that he received braces.
"I have to say it was a really awkward year for me because I also went through puberty that summer," continued the 21-year-old actress. "So we had episodes with me in brackets, and then, during the summer, once we finished, I had other things. But I still hadn't gone through puberty like Nolan, so I had things. It was awkward." I definitely think it's really hard to grow up in front of those people who have an opinion about everything you do and can say it at any time. "
Hyland referred to these critics as "keyboard trolls."
"Yes, people love the Internet, you know," Winter agreed. "So it's definitely difficult, but we had great mutual support and it made us stronger as we get older, and now we're older. Now we're all adults."
Hyland said he had already gone through puberty when he joined the program. However, Haley Dunphy's character said he still remembers the seasons that were "cringeworthy,quot; due to "health things."
"So I can't stand, I think it's season four or five, because I had a very bad face of prednisone and I gained about 30 pounds," he said. "And that was something for me that Ariel and I were, I think, going through the same time, where he got his things, is that what you said? She got things and things, and I had something else, but I didn't so funny. But people really love attacking women especially, and I think Ariel is an amazing woman and has always been so mature and handles it with such grace and balance, and I think that between the two of us, we have really gone and tackled with all our spices and ingenuity. "
During a separate interview with a group of reporters, Hyland said that looking back in these seasons was "annoying," not "painful."
"You're like, ugh," he said. "The way I move forward is that I will never post a photo of the fourth or fifth season."
However, the 29-year-old actress said she now feels "great."
