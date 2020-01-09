Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter Talk are ashamed of the body and grow up on television

Modern Family Fans have seen Dunphy children grow on their screens for years. But for some of the stars, going through puberty in front of millions of spectators was not easy.

Nolan Gould Y Ariel Winter He spoke on the subject during the winter press tour of the 2020 Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday.

"There is definitely a season for me when I reached puberty just before going on vacation," he said. Luke Dunphy Character remembered during a panel. "So when I came back, it had changed completely, but it hadn't happened enough … my voice was like a crunch. It's strange to have those years passed on to millions of people. It's like your home movies, but for everyone to watch. "

However, the now 21-year-old actor said "we were very lucky to have a large fan base that is very supportive."

"We feel like a family to everyone who watches the program," he explained. "I got nothing but the support of our own family, our family of televisions and all our fans that it was quite easy to make the transition through those years."