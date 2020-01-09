SAG offices clear up after the second bomb threat in three days

A spokesman for the organization reveals that the deal was aimed at the Los Angeles and New York offices, but police have determined that "it is not credible enough."

Police gave permission to the heads of the Screen Actors Guild offices in New York and Los Angeles after receiving their second bomb threat in three days.

Officials from the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) evacuated both buildings on Thursday (January 9) and called the authorities, but no signs of explosives were found.

A spokesman for the organization tells Variety: "Earlier this morning, we received a telephone threat addressed to our national offices in Los Angeles and New York. We notified the police and evacuated the buildings."

"The police department investigated and determined that the threat is not credible enough. We have returned to our offices."

Employees received similar security threats on Tuesday, when the two headquarters were cleared again amid security concerns. Those bomb threats also seemed to be hoaxes.

The last incident took place only 10 days before the SAG 2020 Awards, which will be held in Los Angeles on January 19.